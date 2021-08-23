Jack Byrne set for APOEL exit after just nine months

Jack Byrne could be on the move from Cypriot club APOEL before the English transfer window closes. Pic: Nicos Savvides/Sportsfile

Jack Byrne could leave APOEL Nicosia before the close of the European transfer window next week, just nine months into his two-and-a-half-year contract.

A short-term move to the UK is a possible option for the Dubliner depending on the outcome of negotiations with APOEL who want to cut higher earners from their wage bill as they missed out on European football this season.

But the long-term plan for the 25-year-old is likely to involve a relocation to the MLS in 2022 with expansion club Charlotte FC keen on the Ireland international.

Charlotte assistant coach Christian Lattanzio worked with Byrne when he was coming through the ranks at Manchester City.

Byrne moved to Cyprus last Christmas after departing Shamrock Rovers but the move has not worked out as planned.

Mick McCarthy was sacked in the days after his arrival, and Byrne then suffered a back injury that ended his season prematurely.

He has been involved sporadically in APOEL's preparations for the new season but the club's failure to qualify for Europe has had a negative financial impact and Byrne has been caught up in the aftermath.

Englishman Joe Garner, another McCarthy capture, is on the way out of the club this week with a settlement to be reached on the year remaining on his contract.

Byrne's position is slightly more complicated as he has two years remaining on his deal and is in a higher wage bracket.

Charlotte is a firm option to consider for the New Year but the major question mark hangs over what happens in the intervening period.

Thrashing out a loan deal with a lower league UK club or even a termination of his APOEL deal are two scenarios, but if no deal can be reached to allow either of those things to happen then he will stay in Cyprus for the rest of the year.

Current APOEL boss Savvas Poursaitidis is the 16th different man to hold the position in the space of just eight years and he is under pressure after a 4-0 weekend defeat to Pafos kicked off their season.

Byrne was not involved and that situation is unlikely to change regardless of the identity of the manager.

Charlotte have been accepted into the MLS for the 2022 campaign with Spaniard Miguel Ángel Ramírez appointed as their head coach.

Former Leicester player Christian Fuchs is amongst the players signed up to play for the franchise.