Jack Byrne makes APOEL debut as fourth successive defeat puts McCarthy under pressure

Mick McCarthy's future as manager of Cypriot outfit APOEL is in the balance after a fourth successive defeat for the side on a day when he handed a debut to new signing Jack Byrne as a late substitute.

McCarthy's side went into today's league game away to mid-table side Doxa on a run of three successive defeats, but APOEL went down 2-1 in that game. APOEL were in front after only eight minutes but a goal in each half gave Doxa their win.

Byrne, who was unveiled as their new signing on Monday, came off the bench in the 85th minute when his side were 2-1 down and he was unable to swing the game in their favour.

There's a quick turnaround for the under-fire former Ireland boss as APOEL are in action again on Saturday, at home to Ermis, the side who are one point ahead of APOEL in the league table, and defeat there would almost certainly signal the end of McCarthy's time in charge.

APOEL are just four points clear of the automatic relegation zone.

