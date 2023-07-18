Jack Byrne blow as depleted Shamrock Rovers need Icelandic turnaround to salvage Euro mission

Injury blow: Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne tussles with Oliver Sigurjónsson of Breidablik during the UEFA Champions League First Qualifying Round first leg in Tallaght. Byrne will miss the second leg due to injury. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

For Ireland’s top team, the opening round of the Champions League qualifiers is a gateway game.

Since 2011, five league winners have scaled that first hurdle and four (Shamrock Rovers 2011 and 2022, Dundalk 2016 and 2020) have advanced to play group stage football. Dundalk’s 2019 run is the exception but, under the current rules, they might well have done so.

What is clear, however, is that if the Rovers class of 2023 fail to overturn a one-goal deficit in Iceland this evening, their European ambitions for the year will be in real bother.

They would need to win three rounds of UEFA Conference League qualifiers to get there and no Irish club has succeeded in putting that sequence together.

As the seeded club, the tie with Breidablik gave the Hoops the chance to take one step towards another €3m return.

Instead, a flaccid first leg showing against an opponent that showed themselves to be very capable has put Stephen Bradley’s team on a sticky wicket and an injury crisis has stiffened the task with Jack Byrne – who was short of 100pc in Dublin 24 – now out of the decider.

Hopes that wing-back Neil Farrugia might return have been dashed and he’s set to miss the next round too.

Rovers’ best European results under Bradley have largely come at home so they will really need to upset the form book on an artificial surface to set up a clash with FC Copenhagen.

It’s not unreasonable to have high expectations of them, given the volume of matches they have accumulated in recent years.

Indeed, it was striking that at the crunch part of the Tallaght leg, Bradley was reliant on tried-and-trusted squad members with Estonian Markus Poom the only winter arrival who started. Celtic loanee Johnny Kenny was sprung from the bench late on but it’s anticipated that Rovers may go with a second striker this evening to support Rory Gaffney.

However, it’s possible that another veteran, Aaron Greene, will come into the equation while Richie Towell is pushing for a start.

Exiting to Breidablik would be damaging for the perception of this Rovers squad but there was indirect support for Bradley yesterday from Dundalk manager Stephen O’Donnell.

Noting the negative response to the Irish results in general last week, he pointed out how Dundalk’s epic 2016 run kicked off with an incredibly close run affair with Iceland’s FH.

“We didn’t beat them in either leg. We drew 1-1 here and drew 2-2 over there and won on away goals,” he said. “You have to see where the four clubs in Europe end up rather than read too much into an isolated leg.”

O’Donnell was referring to his own side’s campaign, disputing the idea that the standard of the league has regressed, and highlighting how their tie in Gibraltar was a European debut for a number of new faces.

For a Rovers side with miles on the clock, inexperience is not an excuse that is available.