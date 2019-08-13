Frank Lampard has challenged his Chelsea side to "give it everything" in their Super Cup showdown against Liverpool on Wednesday.

'I've never won it' - Chelsea boss Lampard looking to bounce back from horror opening day in Super Cup

Lampard was twice a losing finalist as a player with the Blues in 2012 and 2013 but can lift his first silverware as their head coach if Chelsea can overcome their domestic rivals in Istanbul.

It will be Lampard's second competitive match as Chelsea manager, with the London club getting off to a terrible start in the Premier League, losing 4-0 to Man United at Old Trafford last weekend.

Lampard told uefa.com: "I've had two great examples of a really important game that you don't win in two different ways, and it makes you more determined to win it.

"We need to be absolutely ready. It's a cup that the club desperately wants to win. I've never won it; a lot of players in there have never won it, so we have to give it everything.

"Going up against the team with the quality of Liverpool in a final is as tense as finals can be. You can lose finals; they're very tough.

"But what you cannot do is lose it on the premise that we weren't prepared, or we didn't have that hunger or desire or everything you need to try and win a game of this magnitude."

Lampard, whose side host Leicester City in the Premier League this Sunday, added: "It's going to be one of my first competitive games as manager of this club.

"Every player in there needs to be aware of the importance of the game to this club and we have to give everything, because it's going to be tough.

"It's going to be tough, but we cannot walk off the pitch and think 'oh, we could've done that' or 'we missed that opportunity' or 'we weren't quite ready' or make any excuses for ourselves."

PA Media