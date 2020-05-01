'I've got a lot to prove' - Kieran Sadlier hoping to catch Stephen Kenny's eye when action resumes

Former Ireland U-21 cap Kieran Sadlier hopes that new senior team boss Stephen Kenny will keep his name in mind when it comes to picking his squads for the Nations League.

Sadlier played against Kenny's Dundalk in his time at Sligo Rovers and Cork City and while he has been named in provisional squads for Ireland since his 2018 move to Doncaster Rovers, he's never made the squad proper.

His club career is of course on hold due to the Covid-19 lockdown but he's remaining hopeful that Kenny will remember him.

"I know he knows a lot about me. He has tried to sign me a few times, especially when I was at Sligo and before I came to England," Sadlier said on the Sligo Rovers Interactive Quiz.

For all the latest sports news, analysis and updates direct to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter.

"But it's a completely different standard going from club football to international. I have got a lot to prove, I've just got to work hard.

"Next season one of my main aims would be to get in that full squad. I've got to work hard, catch his eye in club games and hopefully it can happen.

"He knows a lot of players in my position. He has had some very good wingers at Dundalk as well that he could look at. I've got competition but I think I can break in," he added.

Sadlier was named in a 40-man squad by Mick McCarthy for last year's double header against Switzerland and Bulgaria and also the New Zealand/Denmark matches but but remains uncapped at senior level.

Expand Close Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

"It has been successful for me and very enjoyable. It is obviously a privilege to be in the provisional squads and the manager put me in that for nearly every single squad. I was on standby for all of them. I'd love to be in the full squad.

"It is a privilegeand the biggest honour to be involved with your country. I was ecstatic to find out I was in the provisional squads, next to all those names who have been playing for Ireland at senor level so for long. It was nice to be rewarded for my good form with the call-ups," he added.

Kieran Sadlier was speaking on the Sligo Rovers Interactive Quiz .

Online Editors