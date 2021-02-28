‘I’ve been helping out at Shamrock Rovers off my own back’ – Robbie Keane plays down coaching role speculation

Shamrock Rovers have played down speculation that Robbie Keane is joining their first team coaching staff while the former Ireland striker says he has been helping out the club from his native Tallaght “off my own back”.

The sight of Keane in the dugout, wearing Rovers kit, for Sunday’s pre-season friendly at home to Cork City provoked suggestions that manager Stephen Bradley was adding Keane, who has effectively been on gardening leave from his FAI role since Mick McCarthy was replaced by Stephen Kenny last April, to his staff. Keane is a former team-mate and a close friend of the Hoops’ Sporting Director Stephen McPhail.

Sources at the club insist that, despite the presence of Keane on the bench for the game against Cork, he has not joined Bradley’s staff and has no plans to work with Rovers on a formal basis, though Keane has spoken of his relationship with the Hoops in an interview published today with online outlet The Coaches Voice.

“Even since Mick’s contract with Ireland ran out when Covid hit, and wasn’t renewed, and Woody [Jonathan Woodgate] lost his job at Boro, I’ve been making sure I stay in the game by helping out at Shamrock Rovers off my own back,” Keane said.

“It’s a good chance to keep ticking over and keep practising while I’m not able to travel any further due to Covid. I’ve got a lot from helping my local team; from helping players regardless of their experience or level.

“I’m a people person, and I played the game for 25 years, so I know what players want. I know training sessions that keep players engaged and demand a lot from them. As a player, I demanded a lot from myself – and that’s what I want from players I’m coaching.”

Keane was part of the Ireland senior team’s coaching staff under Mick McCarthy but was not included on the backroom team announced by Kenny when he took over from McCarthy last April. He has remained on the FAI payroll since then without having an active role in team affairs. He was approached by Dundalk in relation to the manager’s position when Vinny Perth was replaced last summer but he turned down the offer.

New FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said last year that he hoped to find a role for Keane within the association but Hill admitted in a media briefing on Friday that he had yet to hold talks with Keane on his position.

“Robbie remains an FAI employee, I’ve not had the opportunity to sit down and talk with him as I have with many people, Robbie is a legend within Irish football and I look forward to having an open and honest conversation. That hasn’t happened yet and I am mindful of that but I am open to anything in relation to Robbie,” Hill said last week.

