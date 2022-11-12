Ivan Toney bounces back from England snub as his brace sees Brentford stun Manchester City

Ivan Toney responded to his World Cup omission by scoring both goals as Brentford claimed a stunning 2-1 win at Premier League champions Manchester City.
The Bees forward, left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad for Qatar this week, netted a stoppage-time winner at the Etihad Stadium to condemn City to a shock loss in their final match before the break.
Toney, outstanding throughout, had put Brentford ahead on 16 minutes only for Phil Foden to level on the stroke of half-time.
Both sides had opportunities in the second half but Toney had the final say deep into the 10 minutes of time added on, ending City’s run of 11 straight home league wins.
The talk pre-match had surrounded the return of Erling Haaland to the City starting line-up after injury but he was overshadowed by Toney.
Phil Foden celebrates scoring Manchester City’s equaliser (Nigel French/PA)
A sustained spell of pressure did lead to a number of penalty appeals, the first after Bernardo Silva seized on a loose ball and won a handball verdict off Henry at the byline.
The only issue was whether the incident took place inside the box but a free-kick just outside was the eventual decision.
From there Kevin De Bruyne flicked the ball into a crowded box and there were shouts for a shove on Haaland, another handball as well as a foul on the Belgian. None were given.
City eventually levelled just before the break after De Bruyne had tested Raya. A corner fell to Foden in the box and he clinically lashed a shot into the roof of the net.
There was a lengthy delay early in the second half after Laporte suffered a nasty head wound in an accidental collision with Ethan Pinnock’s elbow. He was deemed fit to continue after being bandaged up.