'It's very much the new FAI appearing to do business like the old FAI' - FF TD Marc MacSharry blasts Covid deal

Association awards lucrative testing deal to company linked to its medical director

Dr Alan Byrne, FAI Medical Director & Senior Men's Team Doctor, at FAI Headquarters. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Dr Alan Byrne, FAI Medical Director & Senior Men's Team Doctor, at FAI Headquarters. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

John Greene Twitter Email

THE Football Association of Ireland has awarded a lucrative Covid-19 testing contract for the League of Ireland to a company connected to its medical director, Dr Alan Byrne. 

Advanced Medical Services, which operates in both Ireland and the UK, has been chosen by the FAI to conduct swabbing and testing of players and staff of League of Ireland clubs, if and when the league season resumes.

The FAI's medical director, Dr Byrne, is also a company director of Advanced Medical Services, as well as being its medical director. He has been a director of the company since October 2013.

