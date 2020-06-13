'It's very much the new FAI appearing to do business like the old FAI' - FF TD Marc MacSharry blasts Covid deal

THE Football Association of Ireland has awarded a lucrative Covid-19 testing contract for the League of Ireland to a company connected to its medical director, Dr Alan Byrne.

Advanced Medical Services, which operates in both Ireland and the UK, has been chosen by the FAI to conduct swabbing and testing of players and staff of League of Ireland clubs, if and when the league season resumes.

The FAI's medical director, Dr Byrne, is also a company director of Advanced Medical Services, as well as being its medical director. He has been a director of the company since October 2013.

A spokesperson for the FAI confirmed yesterday that "Advanced Medical Services was the successful bidder in the FAI procurement process for the contract to test SSE Airtricity League players and staff for Covid-19, as part of the FAI's programme for a safer return to training and playing."

According to one well-placed source, the testing contract could be worth in the region of €200,000 to the Cork-based medical firm.

An email from the FAI seen by the Independent.ie states that six companies with expertise in this area were invited into the tendering process by the FAI, and three subsequently submitted bids last month.

The FAI confirmed its decision to award the contract to Advanced Medical Services to the other firms which had joined the tender process, through an email from its procurement unit last week. The Association said that all of the bids had been assessed and evaluated by its procurement, match operations and competitions departments.

"This contract was put out to tender under the FAI's new procurement policy — a policy approved by the board of the FAI in February — which requires a minimum of five tenders to be invited for all such expenditure," added the FAI spokesperson on Saturday.

"Five companies were invited to tender for this Covid-19 testing contract by the FAI's Procurement Unit and three applications were received for the competition, conducted by the FAI's Procurement Unit. The contract was awarded by the FAI's Procurement Unit and signed off by the CEO and a director, as per the FAI's Procurement Policy. All those who tendered have been informed of the result.

"Dr Alan Byrne declared a potential conflict of interest to the FAI before the procurement procedure began. Dr Alan Byrne did not play any part in the procurement process on behalf of the FAI and was not involved in any way with the Advanced Medical Services tender bid to the FAI's Procurement Unit."

Dr Byrne is highly regarded and has been deeply involved in Irish football for many years. He has been the Republic of Ireland team doctor since 2003 and is currently involved as a medic with Shamrock Rovers. He is also a member of a government expert group which was set up to help Ireland's sporting bodies prepare for a phased return to sporting activity.

Dr Byrne has been a central figure in efforts to resume the League of Ireland season, overseeing the FAI's pilot testing programme for a safe return to football in four clubs — Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City (the four who have qualified for European football this season) — which began late last month. The tests were carried out by Advanced Medical Services.

There have been four rounds of testing at the clubs so far. There were no positive tests in the first three rounds and, on Friday, the FAI confirmed that the latest round of tests were all negative for Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City. The results for the Bohemians players and staff will be known tomorrow.

The fact that there have been no positive tests has helped fuel hopes that resuming the season is a realistic prospect if the scheme can be extended to encompass all clubs.

However, the future of the season remains uncertain this weekend, as clubs and the FAI continue to discuss ways in which it can be saved. One of the main stumbling blocks has been around the financial cost to the domestic game of the Covid-19 shutdown at a time when the FAI's own finances are in turmoil.

Advanced Medical Services provides onsite medical services to schools, sporting organisations and companies. While well placed to secure the tender for the FAI's testing programme, the decision to award this contract comes at a time when the new executive team at the embattled Association has pledged greater transparency in how it does its business.

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry raised questions about the FAI in recent days to sports minister Shane Ross. He expressed a concern that "the new FAI, in terms of process, procedure and governance, looks like the old FAI".

Today, MacSharry said that this latest development cast a further shadow over the FAI.

"Clearly Advanced Medical Services are a reputable company, and clearly the medical director of the FAI is a professional of good standing and well respected, but that said the FAI are not helping themselves," MacSharry told Independent.ie. "So, it's very much the new FAI appearing to do business like the old FAI."

MacSharry added that, even though the medical firm had a solid reputation in the business, "the texture of the deal" did not look good, "and does not reflect well on the FAI in what is supposed to be a new era of progress and transparency."