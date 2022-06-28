‘It’s unreal to be here, I’m absolutely buzzing’ – Former Pat’s man Luke McNally relishing Burnley challenge

Meathman Luke McNally has spoken of his excitement after completing a move to Burnley for a fee believed to be in the region of £1.6m.

McNally’s former club St Patrick’s Athletic are in line to pick up around £300,000 as a consequence of the sell-on clause inserted in the deal to sell the centre half to Oxford in January 2021.

The 22-year-old proved himself at League One level with Oxford, with his versatility, defensive awareness and comfort on the ball impressing suitors and attracting interest from a higher level. He will now work under new Burnley boss Vincent Kompany at Championship level with his arrival likely to pave the way for Nathan Collins to return to the Premier League.

“It’s unreal to be here, I’m absolutely buzzing and so glad to have got the move done,” said McNally.

“It’s all happened so quick really, I just can’t wait to start now and I’m really excited.”

Kompany said: “Luke is a young player, he’s good on the ball, wins his challenges, and knows how to defend. We are delighted he is now a part of our squad.

“We are pleased to welcome him to our club, he has shown all the qualities we were looking for in a central defender, and we are looking forward to working with Luke.”

McNally’s breakthrough at senior level actually came on a season long loan with Drogheda United in 2019 where he thrived under future Saints boss Tim Clancy.

He returned to Inchicore for the 2020 season which was cut short by Covid but he still did enough to convince Oxford to pay a six figure sum that they have managed to turn into a comfortable profit.