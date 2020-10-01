'It's unbelievable. I was dreaming about it last night' - Goal hero Kelly hails Europa win

Dundalk's Daniel Kelly, centre, celebrates with his team-mates Patrick McEleney, 11, and Sean Murray following the Europa League play-off win over KI Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dundalk winger Daniel Kelly says it was the stuff of dreams to score for Dundalk and help them make sure of a place in the group stage of the Europa League in their win over Faroese side KI at Lansdowne Road.

The Co Louth club endured some hairy moments despite taking a 2-0 lead, with goals from Sean Murray and Daniel Cleary, and KI came back into the game with a 66th minute goal from Ole Erik Midtskogen, keeper Gary Rogers also needed to make a save but Kelly's counter-attacking goal 11 minutes from time made sure.

"It’s unbelievable. I was dreaming about it last night. I knew I’d be involved at some stage, so I was just praying I got a chance and thankfully I came up with a goal to seal it for us. But it was backs against the walls for a couple of moments, but thankfully we held on," Kelly said.

Kelly grew up in Ringsend, right beside the Dublin 4 stadium and he looked back on the journey he had made.

"I’d say my da, ma and bro’ are wrecking the gaff back at home, it’s only down the road. It’s amazing, unbelievable. I was playing Leinster Senior League three years ago, so to be here now is the stuff of dreams," he says.

"Since the two lads (manager Filippo Giovagnoli and coach Giuseppe Rossi) came in, everyone has been working their socks off. We knew we'd have a chance with the luck of the draw. The league wasn't great for us this year, but we'd have bitten your hand off to be in the Europa League group stages," Kelly added.

