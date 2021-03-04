‘It’s too early to say’ – Dr Ronan Glynn non-committal on Ireland’s chances of hosting Euros

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn has said it's 'too early to say' if Ireland's co-hosting of the European Championships is viable.

Dublin is one of the 12 venues scheduled to stage games when the refixed tournament takes place in June but UEFA are keen for restricted attendances to be present at all matches.

The public health situation in Ireland has placed the four Aviva Stadium games in jeopardy with closed doors sport on the agenda for the foreseeable future and no certainty around when stadiums will be opened to fans.

UEFA want clarity by next month and, while the FAI have not given up hope after speaking with government officials about the situation, time is running out.

Public health officials have indicated a serious improvement in the national picture is necessary and Glynn kicked to touch when asked about the matter at his Thursday evening briefing.

"It's simply too early to say," said Glynn, who has not spoken directly with FAI CEO Jonathan Hill.

"Our focus is on suppressing the disease through March and we'll see where we are at the end of the month."

