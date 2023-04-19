‘It’s so frantic but it’s pretty great’ – Georgie Kelly hails goal in draw with champions Burnley

After hitting a late equaliser against champions-elect Burnley, Rotherham striker Georgie Kelly admits it can prove difficult to take in such dramatic moments.

Donegal native Kelly (26), who signed for the Millers in January 2022, spoke after hitting his fourth league goal, assisted by Ireland forward Chiedozie Ogbene, as the 2-2 draw secured a vital point in their survival hopes and put Burnley's title celebrations on hold.

“Right place, right time again, Chieo cut it back and I just hit it,” Kelly told BBC Sport, as Rotherham sit in 18th, four points off the drop with four games remaining.

“It's hard to explain to someone when you're not involved in it. The moment, it all kind of blurs. You don’t really remember it. It’s hard to take in the moment. It’s so frantic but it’s pretty great. A point against the soon to be champions, every point is vital at this stage of the season, it’s so tight.

“It’s a great point. We are buzzing to come out of here with something especially after going behind twice. We’re delighted to get something out of the game.”

Rotherham boss Matt Taylor also singled the former Bohemians striker out for praise, after overcoming recent injury issues to come back and contribute in their fight for survival.

"You’ve got to remember the injuries this season he’s had," added Taylor, with Kelly missing 9 league games since Christmas with calf issues.

"He’d have got more game time. It’s been a real shame in terms of the calf problems he keeps picking up, we’ll be constantly monitoring that situation.

"This is the most relentless league in the world, for him to come from where he’s come from, a brief experience in League One but no real game time and then to play Championship football is a huge step.

“He’s finding his own game and rhythm in the most demanding environment, so full credit to him. We’re looking forward to continuing to work with Georgie and that’s a timely boost for him."