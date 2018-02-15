Roy Keane has suggested the lack of trophy success at Liverpool and Tottenham should be a source of embarrassment to both clubs, as he suggested the impressive progress both clubs appear to be making this season should only be judged at the end of this season.

'It's pretty embarrassing' - Roy Keane rips into Liverpool despite their stunning Champions League win in Porto

Liverpool’s thumping 5-0 away win against Porto and Tottenham’s impressive display as they drew 2-2 with Juventus in Turin this week fuelled the belief that both clubs are making strides back towards challenging for major trophies that have eluded them over the last decade.

Both clubs have just one League Cup success to reflect upon in the last decade, with former Manchester United captain Keane suggesting that statistic is unacceptable for two of the giants of the English game. “For a club the size of Liverpool and Tottenham…one trophy in ten years is pretty embarrassing,” the Republic of Ireland assistant manager told ITV Sport.

“I know the Champions League has taken over now and the money behind it, but success for club like that is getting your hands on trophies. “Clubs like Liverpool and Spurs should be able to qualify for the Champions League and win a League Cup or an FA Cup.

“These clubs with these squads should get to the knock-out stages of the Champions League and win an FA Cup or a League Cup as well. That should go hand in hand.” Keane has been highly critical of Liverpool in his role as a TV pundit this season, but he was forced to admit he was impressed by the attacking brilliance of Jurgen Klopp’s team as they romped to a famous win in Portugal.

“When they got their first goal, it freed up their attacking players,” he added. “Porto had to come at them, freed up spaces, and we have seen that the attacking players they have got are playing with great confidence and scoring goals. It was a great result for Liverpool and the tie is over. “We talk about pace, but it quality of the pass, the movement on top of all that is pretty good to watch.”

Yet despite Liverpool’s sparkling Champions League win that all-but assures them of a place in the Champions League quarter-finals, Keane suggested judgement needed to be reserved over the progress being made by Klopp’s side.

“Give it a bit longer,” he added. “We still have to see if this Liverpool team can go on and win some trophies.”

Online Editors