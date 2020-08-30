'It's one of the best days of my career' - Matt Doherty signs four-year deal as transfer to Tottenham confirmed

Ireland full-back Matt Doherty has completed his transfer from Wolves to Tottenham Hotspur.

The news was confirmed via Spurs' website and the club's social media channels on Sunday morning with the ex-Bohs man signing a four-year deal. No fee was confirmed but reports are that it is in the region of £15m.

The transfer will be greeted with joy at Dalymount Park with a 10% sell-on fee due to the Phibsboro outfit as part of the deal that took him to Molineux a decade ago. The 28-year-old went on to make over 300 appearances across three divisions for Wolves.

Doherty is Jose Mourinho's third signing of the summer following the earlier arrivals of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joe Hart.

"I’m very proud to be joining such a big club," Doherty told Spurs TV.

"It's the best stadium in the world and possibly the best training ground in the world from what I’ve seen.

"Whenever you start something new, you want to start well so I want to get off to a fast start. I can't wait to get going.

"There was a friendly yesterday and I wanted to travel down and play in the game. So that's how excited I feel about coming here. The first game of the seasons is two weeks now so I can't wait to get going.

"When I put the shirt on it's all go for me I'll get down and do as much as I can. I can play in a back three in terms of being the wing back in the midfield, l can play in a flat back four so there's many things I can do but I'll give it absolutely everything I can for this club.

"My time at Wolves was fantastic, I haven’t got a bad word to say about the whole club at all.

"At Wolves I just had all the experiences – disappointment and then obviously getting promoted and stuff like that, but then taking it to the next level and getting into Europe as well.

"It made me stay quite level-headed throughout my time there, but now I just feel like coming here is going to take my game and my career to the next level.

"I think it would have been tough (to leave Wolves) if I was maybe going backwards or sideways but I feel like at Tottenham now I’m really taking a big step forward – just with the facilities, everything at the club and the manager here.

"After 10 years, I know a lot of people at Wolves but it’s a new challenge now and it’s really a challenge that I feel like I need at this time."

Doherty also reveled that he had taken some advice from Spurs and Ireland legend Robbie Keane after a chance encounter in Dublin a couple of weeks ago.

"I actually saw Robbie Keane a week and half ago. I was back in Ireland and walked into a restaurant and he was at the table beside me," Doherty explained.

"He messaged me and just said all the best and if I ever need any help around the area sorting things out to drop him a line.

"You can probably see it in my face, I'm just so excited to get going. It's one of the best days of my career so far."

