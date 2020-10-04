'It's not the refs' fault, it's the law that's been put in place' - Matt Doherty slams IFAB handball interpretation

MATT DOHERTY has hit out at the interpretation of the handball rule that has become the biggest talking point in the game.

The Ireland and Tottenham full-back has twice fallen victim to the ruling, as penalties were given against him against Southampton in the Premier League and Maccabi Haifa in the Europa League on Thursday.

Doherty was unfortunate to be punished on both occasions, with the Dubliner admitting match officials have been put in a tough position as they try to follow the guidelines.

“I don’t think it’s the referees’ fault, it’s more the law that has been put in place,” said Doherty, with Spurs also punished in last weekend’s game against Newcastle, after Eric Dier was adjudged to have handled the ball that cost his side a win.

Sick

“I am sure when they look at the monitor, they are probably sick they have to give some of these penalties when they know they are just not penalties.

“Apparently, Eric Dier’s would still be a penalty. I don’t even know how that can still be a penalty when he wasn’t even looking and his hands are in a natural position, because he is jumping and on his way down.

“Handball wasn’t really a problem up to now, it is huge now.”

Premier League match officials have vowed to be less clinical in their penalty calls this weekend, as Spurs look to finish an encouraging week on a high at Old Trafford today.

A Carabao Cup win against Chelsea on Tuesday was backed up by progress to the Europa League group stages just two days later.

“You’re not training much, just doing recovery and playing games,” Doherty added. “We want to progress as far as we can in every single competition. This week has been really big for us.

“The Chelsea game really meant a lot for us, and it really felt good in the changing room after the game. This week has been crazy, but once you get through the rounds I’m sure it might die down a bit in the near future.”

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho returns to Old Trafford for the second time since he was sacked by United in December 2018, intent on piling the pressure on his successor, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With Mourinho handed most of his transfer wish list at Spurs, Solskjaer was forced to defend the club’s latest disastrous transfer window.

As Mourinho knows only too well, the failings of United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to get deals over the line is forgotten when the axe falls on the manager trying and failing to cover up the club’s flaws.

