Anthony Stokes was on the mark during his trial game for Rovers on Tuesday

The familiar face of Anthony Stokes was one of the first to arrive at Shamrock Rovers' training complex in Kingswood yesterday morning.

But Stephen Bradley says there is no decision imminent on whether the next step of the 32-year-old's eventful career will involve signing up with the League of Ireland champions.

Stokes has been out of the game since a short lived stint with Livingston last September and his last first team appearance came for Iranian side Persepolis 16 months ago.

Rovers have tried to sign the ex-Ireland international before but he opted to pursue other options. Hoops boss Bradley knows Stokes as they crossed paths in their youth at Arsenal.

There is no doubt about the ability of the one-time teenage prodigy. However, he's made headlines off the park for a variety of reasons and the former Celtic attacker's recent football endeavours have consisted of short stays at clubs in Greece, Turkey and Iran.

“It’s never been about Anthony’s ability we all know that. It’s about is he settled home, it is the right time for both, is it the right fit for both," said Bradley, speaking ahead of tonight's game with Drogheda United.

“He played 65 minutes on Tuesday (behind closed doors trial game). He’ll be in with us now for the next few weeks and we’ll both have a good look at each other.

“He does need a little bit more (fitness), he definitely does. But there were points in the game where he was really really good, really sharp. He scored a fantastic goal which he’s done all his career. He showed real glimpses of what he is, that ability, so it is getting him into our environment and seeing how they both gel, and get more of them minutes under his belt.

"I’ve had him in probably the last three years having a look and it wasn’t quite right at the time, he had other options in different parts of the world he wanted to go and explore. It might be different this time, but it’s still early days.”

Around 100 Drogheda fans will be part of the 1,000 crowd in Tallaght tonight as part of the pilot scheme geared towards the full return of fans to stadiums.