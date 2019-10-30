'It's just unreal' - Caoimhín Kelleher reveals the message that inspired his Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out heroics

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher could not stop smiling after his heroics in the penalty shoot-out played a pivotal role in Liverpool's remarkable Carabao Cup win against Arsenal.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher could not stop smiling after his heroics in the penalty shoot-out played a pivotal role in Liverpool's remarkable Carabao Cup win against Arsenal.

Ireland under-21 keeper Kelleher paved the way to the climax of a remarkable night at Anfield as he sprang to save Dani Ceballos' penalty in the shoot-out after a 5-5 draw in a dramatic game at Anfield.

The young Irishman was the toast of the Liverpool team as he fired his side into the quarter-finals and he admitted the advice from his team-mates and the Liverpool coaching staff inspired him to make the match-winning save.

"As soon as the final whistle went, all the focus was on trying to save in the shootout,” the goalkeeper told Liverpoolfc.com.

"Some of the lads and the coaches said to me, 'You've nothing to lose, just try to be the hero'. And luckily I did it in the end.

"It was a bit of a whirlwind. I'm obviously happy but it's just hard to sum it up at the moment. It has all gone by quite quickly. It's just unreal, to be honest.

"We have a never-say-die attitude and we showed that once again, coming from behind on a few occasions. It just goes right through the whole squad that we'll never give up.

"It was unbelievable tonight. Once you hear fans singing You'll Never Walk Alone and you're actually playing, it's quite surreal. It's just an unreal feeling. It's class."

It was also a great night for another Liverpool youngster, as Curtis Jones got his chance to play on the Anfield stage and scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out.

"Being a local lad it's always been my dream to get an appearance at Anfield," he told the BBC. "To get an assist to give us a chance and then to score a penalty is just a dream come true.

"I was calm, I picked my spot and I was fortunate enough that the winning penalty went in. The team played great, they showed character and belief. The fans were unbelievable too, they helped us through the game and we're glad we paid them back.

"We knew regardless of the Arsenal team it was going to be a tough game. We knew we could match them and that's what we did tonight.

"This is just the beginning, I'm just a young lad and I've still got a long way to go. Any opportunities I'll take with both hands."

Online Editors