‘It’s incredible support’ – Stephen Bradley praises Shamrock Rovers fans ahead of Gent clash

Rory Gaffney during a Shamrock Rovers training session at the KAA Gent Stadium in Gent, Belgium last night. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Bradley has praised the Shamrock Rovers supporters for their loyalty as a 1,000-strong band of fans gather in Belgium to see the side in action.

KAA Gent are expecting a crowd of around 9,000 in their 20,000 capacity stadium for tonight's Europa Conference league group tie, including that large group from Dublin.

“It’s incredible from the fans and everyone who is coming to the game from back home," Bradley said from Gent.

"This is going to be our 10th European game and we’ve obviously had a lot of domestic games, and we’ve had tremendous support in all of them.

“They’ve made the effort to come here and I know they’re flying in from all around Europe to get here and then getting trains and buses.

"It’s incredible support and hopefully we can put in a performance that they’ll be proud of."