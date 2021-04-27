| 8.5°C Dublin

‘It's horrendous and you wouldn't wish it on anybody’ – Curtis Fleming on escaping India’s Covid nightmare

Curtis Fleming is on the look-out for a managerial job closer to home after his stint in India as manager of Punjab FC Expand

Aidan Fitzmaurice

A phone call to a friend in India last week brought home to Dubliner Curtis Fleming that he got out at just the right time when he packed his bags and headed back to familiar shores.

Having finally had the experience of managing a team outright for the first time, after 15 years as coach or assistant, Fleming got a lot from his season managing Punjab FC, in India's second tier, while the newly-formed outfit were happy with his work, and had hoped to stay on long-term.

