A phone call to a friend in India last week brought home to Dubliner Curtis Fleming that he got out at just the right time when he packed his bags and headed back to familiar shores.

Having finally had the experience of managing a team outright for the first time, after 15 years as coach or assistant, Fleming got a lot from his season managing Punjab FC, in India's second tier, while the newly-formed outfit were happy with his work, and had hoped to stay on long-term.

But the extent of the Covid-19 crisis in India right now left Fleming in no doubt that he needed to leave, as plans to stay on and move back to the Punjab were shelved.

"I had been checking up on the lads I worked with, one of my coaches got Covid only last week," says Fleming, who spent the last few months living amid strict Covid conditions in Calcutta, 1,800km away from his club's base in the Punjab

"He went to the hospital but was struggling to get seen and he just went home. He said it was like a war zone, people have their loved ones lying on the pavement outside the hospitals, it's horrendous and you wouldn't wish it on anybody.

"Football and life separate in times like this, some things eclipse football and matches," added the 52-year-old, who abandoned plans to return from Calcutta this month to the club's base in Punjab to do an end-of-season programme with some of the players.

"I was unsure about traveling back to the Punjab from Calcutta, where I'd been based for the six months, it was only getting worse there, and speaking over the last few days to lads I know out there, what we see on the TV is only half the truth, half the numbers. People there suspect it's 500,000 cases a day, no matter what the figures say, there are so many people under the radar over there.

"We had a long-term plan for the club but Covid had such an effect, no one even knows if the league there will start back up again this year, so we mutually agreed to separate and there was no hard feelings.

"I'd done what I was asked to do, they wanted a professional coach to come in, they'd never had a first team before so it was literally starting from scratch to get it organised, get a staff and 30 players in. It was brilliant and I loved it, but sometimes football leads you in another path.

"I know I got out at the right time, a few days after I left India was put on the red list so you'd have to quarantine in a hotel arriving in the UK.

"You think we're young and fit but with the variants, it's only going one way in India, and a big factor there is that it was election season in India, Prime Minister Modi is under pressure and they have these big marches, they had a million people at one of the rallies in Calcutta, a million people with no masks. So you think 'hold on a minute'."

With the one-time presence of big imports like Nicolas Anelka, Robbie Keane and Teddy Sheringham now forgotten after financial crises in the game, India's soccer authorities decided at the start of this season to play their two divisions as mini-leagues in two cities.

"You're in a bio-bubble in a hotel, which was difficult, you could only leave the hotel for training and matches, apart from that you only left your hotel room to eat. You'd play every four days which was a test in itself," says Fleming.

"You got 90-minute training slots, which was difficult, from the professional game that I was used to I wanted to be there an hour before to set up the session and have it ready, so we had to adapt, I told them it can't work this way, you can't build a professional league like that."

Fleming had worked as coach or assistant with six clubs in England and Scotland (his most recent post pre-India was at Middlesbrough), but even at the age of 51 had not given up hope of managing in his own right.

His Indian venture has ended but he plans to manage again, possibly in the League of Ireland, the place where he learned his trade as a player.

"It was a great learning curve and I loved it. But I am back now and ready to go again, I'm really excited about what's next. People told me I'd need a rest but a few days is a good rest and I'm good to go, I'm looking to get back in, being a manager really excites me, managing 30 players and 15 staff was great for me," he says.

"The football club out there was a company that became a football club but it was brilliant and I want more of it, I'm on the lookout for a job, as manager.

"I think I proved that I can do it, I could have stayed in the UK as I had a few coaching jobs offered but I wanted to be a manager and do something different so I went to India, you only live once.

"I knew I'd get a chance to manage. People said I should have gone to England at 16 but I didn't go until I was 22. People said you need to get capped between 20 and 23 if you are going to play for Ireland: I was 27 when I got my first cap, and I played until I was 36.

"I have done my time, I am comfortable in my own skin. My last job in England was at Middlesbrough where we had people like Bamford and Traore, I worked with Zaha and Bolasie at Palace, that's not name-dropping but you learn how to work with people and manage them.

"Someone asked me about my philosophy, is your philosophy different if you are 52 or 32? I want to manage, I am known for my perseverance and I will keep going, I am rarely out of the game and coming back to Ireland could be a good thing," he added, Fleming pleased to see the early-season form of St Pat's.

"Shamrock Rovers are playing some great stuff, you see Dundalk only in seventh and wonder how they are only there, but it's brilliant to see Pat's up there at the top, I'll never lose that affinity for the club.

"We had a reunion before I went to India and they, people like Brian Kerr and John McDonnell and Mick Moody and Pat Kelch are the ones who set me on my path, they gave me a chance to get to England.

"The Dundalk job would interest me. When you see where they have been over the last few years and the infrastructure that's there's it's very appealing.

“I have been offered coaching and academy jobs over the last while but I knew there was a level I wanted to coach at and that was first team, it's more precarious than anything, it's precarious but brilliant and fulfilling, it's a real test in a competitive league but I look forward to the next challenge, wherever that is."