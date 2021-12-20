‘It’s great to see him back’ – Southampton captain Ward-Prowse hails return of Irish U21 ace Smallbone

Will Smallbone of Southampton battles for possession with Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace during the recent Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London, England. Photo: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse has paid tribute to Ireland U21 cap Will Smallbone for his achievement in recovering from serious injury to stake a claim in the Premier League.

Midfielder Smallbone only returned to the Saints side last week after an 11-month absence because of a knee injury while the 20-year-old also revealed in a recent interview that he had lost his hair due to alopecia, but the club skipper has spoken of the progress made by Smallbone, who played 70 minutes in last week's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

That was his first Premier League start since January.

"It's huge. I’m absolutely delighted for Will because he went through such a tough time with his injury," says Ward-Prowse.

"It's great to see him back. I’ve seen first-hand the journey he’s been on and the effort he’s put in to get where he is.

"He’s very similar to me in the way his journey has gone, playing in different positions and stuff like that so it’s great to see where he’s gone and we will be there to facilitate it."