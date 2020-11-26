It's goodnight Vienna as Dundalk punished by Rapid fire at Aviva

Dundalk’s commitment to the European project looks about as convincing as the most ardent Brexiteer after the side used the big stage of the Aviva Stadium for one of the club’s most unconvincing displays in Europe in some time.

On a night when Arsenal sealed their passage out of this group, Dundalk came away from a home tie with Rapid Vienna with a 3-1 defeat, a performance which was abject and disjointed for an hour, with some respite in the final third of a match which was by then well and truly lost.

And there was little here to truly convince the club’s US owners that the out-of-contract employees such as manager Filippo Giovagnoli and certain players deserve new deals.

Dreadful defending had seen Dundalk go 3-0 down before the hour mark and while a 63rd-minute penalty from Chris Shields put some respectability on the scoreline, and also made up for a dismal penalty miss by Nathan Oduwa just before that, this was a game to forget for Dundalk who hope to be back at the Dublin 4 venue on Sunday week for the FAI Cup final – if they can account for Athlone Town in Sunday’s semi-final.

Expand Close Cameron Dummigan of Dundalk is tackled by Thorsten Schick of Rapid Vienna during the Europa League Group B match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cameron Dummigan of Dundalk is tackled by Thorsten Schick of Rapid Vienna during the Europa League Group B match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Giovagnoli had said after last week’s FAI Cup win over Bohemians that, with the twin aims of Europa League group stage football this season and also qualification for next season already achieved, it was time for his players to “enjoy” the rest of the season, but this was one to endure, not enjoy.

The home side did look marginally more secure after tactical switch to a flat back four, and then a triple half-time substitution, where Seán Hoare, David McMillan and Stefan Colovic were called ashore, but it was left to stalwarts like the long-serving Seán Gannon and Chris Shields to try and stem the tide and hold back the Austrians from inflicting some serious damage.

The pre-match message from the Dundalk was that if they prevented self-inflicted wounds, cut out those costly errors, they could compete as their games at home to Molde and away to Rapid had shown they were capable of living at this level.

Maybe the message was lost in translation as manager Giovagnoli was barred from the dugout by UEFA and forced to sit high up in the stand, a consequence of his lack of the necessary coaching qualifications and the yellow card shown to him in their last European game. But it was in the end a disjointed display from Dundalk, who were far too lax in possession and not clinical enough when they had the ball themselves.

Time and again in the first half they gifted the ball to the Austrian visitors, despite promises not to do so. There was a feeling in the Dundalk camp that, if they were to concede, then better if that goal was a thing of genius or beauty, like Pepe’s goal against them in London, and not an early Christmas present.

But Rapid had their first gift as early as the 11th minute. And it had been even enough to that point, an early threat from Rapid striker Taxiarchis Fountas going wide while a good move at the other end by Dundalk’s Stefan Colovic deserved better.

Yet it took the Austrians only those 11 minutes to go ahead, a nightmare goal for Hoare, who gave the ball away not once but twice.

First he lost possession to Kara, only for Hoare to win it back... and give it away again, to Srdjan Grahovac, who played in Knasmullner and he fired in a shot which beyond Gary Rogers’ grasp.

Dundalk pulled off a similar, unwanted, trick eight minutes later, a dreadful pass from the usually-reliable Shields simply giving the ball to Fountas and he was unlucky not to score.

Rogers did save on 29 minutes, denying Kara from a free-kick but seven minutes from the break Rapid were 2-0 up.

Thorsten Schick whipped in a cross from the right and even though Kara had three Dundalk defenders in close proximity, he was able to not only get a free header, but get it on target and past Rogers.

Read More

Dundalk wasted their opening early in the second half when a very soft penalty was given after Dan Kelly fell in the box under pressure from Mateo Barac. The run-up to the spot from Oduwa was all wrong and so was his kick, well wide of the target.

Kara pulled off the same trick on 58 minutes, Knasmullner with the cross and a finish for Kara which was far too easy, Rapid now 3-0 up. Dundalk got another penalty, another soft call from the Hungarian referee, this time Oduwa going to ground under pressure from Grahovac, and after instruction from the bench, Shields took responsibility from McEleney, took the kick and converted.

The latter stages were tame enough, two woeful, off-target efforts from Oduwa more evidence of Dundalk’s off-colour night, as they wait to see if more hardship is in store away to Molde next week.

DUNDALK – Rogers; Hoare (Kelly 46), Boyle, Cleary; Gannon, Shields, Sloggett (Murray 72), Dummigan (Leahy 81); Colovic (McEleney 46), Duffy; McMillan (Oduwa 46).

RAPID VIENNA – Gartler; Ullmann, Barac, Hormann, Stojkovic; Grahovac, Knasmullner (Demir 81); Ibrahimoglu (Arase 55), Fountas (Schuster 66), Schick; Kara (Kitagawa 66).

REF – T Bognar (Hungary)

Online Editors