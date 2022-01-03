‘It’s going to be tough’ – Aaron Connolly determined to earn his place in Middlesbrough team

Ireland international Aaron Connolly admits he will have to earn his place in the team at Middlesbrough following his loan move from Brighton.

Boro, who are seventh in the Championship table and on a six-game unbeaten run, have added the Galway native to their squad on loan for the rest of the season but Connolly knows it will be a battle to get game time.

"Hopefully I can get into the team. It’s going to be tough to try and get into. If I do, hopefully I can help that momentum and keep going," said Connolly, who could make his debut for Boro in Saturday's FA Cup tie against Mansfield, if Brighton give Boro permission to use him in that competition.

“It’s going to be tough. I’m not just going to come down from Brighton and expect to walk straight into the team. I’m here to help, first and foremost. Hopefully if I do get into the team then I can help with the winning run we’ve been on and I can help them push to the right end of the table.”

Meanwhile, Irish defender Dan O'Reilly is already making an impact in Scotland after his move from Drogheda United. The 26-year-old started for Hamilton in Sunday's 3-0 win away to Queen of the South, just days after his transfer from Drogheda was completed.

"Dan will be a great addition and a great asset for the club. He shows a lot of hunger and desire about his play and shows real aggression for a defender," says Hamilton manager Stuart Taylor.

"He's very composed and comfortable on the ball, he's a good talker, a good organiser and is that leader that we've spoken about adding to the club.

"We had been after Dan for a wee while now, so we're delighted that it came off, to have him on board, and it was great for the lads to get a clean sheet with the win."