‘It's going to be the biggest game of our lives’ – Denise O’Sullivan relishing World Cup play-off in October

Denise O'Sullivan in action for Ireland during the Women's World Cup 2023 qualifier win over Slovakia in Senec, Slovakia. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Denise O’Sullivan, Ireland’s goal-scoring hero in Senec, has labelled next month's World Cup play-off as the biggest game of their lives.

O’Sullivan’s first-half strike was enough to defeat Slovakia on Tuesday, and secure a bye into the second-round of the convoluted play-off for Australia and New Zealand 2023.

Pauw’s side will discover their play-off opponents when the draw is made on Friday, and despite the historic achievement in getting to this stage, O’Sullivan thinks the process is ‘crazy’.

“Getting to the play-off is absolutely amazing, but even if we win that game we might have to go through another tournament in New Zealand,” said O’Sullivan, speaking at the launch of European Week of Sport 2022, in partnership with Sport Ireland.

“We probably overachieved to be honest. Coming second was our target. The focus for us is the game on October 11. It's going to be the biggest game of our lives as players. The play-off system is really confusing and I still don't really understand it.

"The girls have tried to explain it 100 times and I have to completely switch off from it. I’m just going to focus on the game on the 11th and see where we go after that. It's a really exciting time.”

Ireland have never qualified for a major tournament before. With the Girls in Green potentially one play-off away from next year's World Cup, O’Sullivan has backed her team to make their dreams a reality.

“I can't even describe it,” said the 94-cap midfielder, when asked what qualification would mean to her.

“This team has worked really hard and been through a lot. Not making the Euros, we all felt that heartache together. It brought us closer as a team. I think it's something we do deserve.

"Now is the time to make it happen. It's very exciting, fingers crossed we get there. It would be a dream come true.”

Asked about Slovakia’s physical approach on Tuesday, O’Sullivan said although captain Katie McCabe was the victim of several bruising fouls, Ireland kept their composure to see out the vital victory.

"Poor Katie, but she's well able to take it,” added O’Sullivan.

“She's an absolute beast. I'm tired, mentally and emotionally drained. There were a lot of emotions out there last night, and some dangerous tackles. It's easy to get carried away, and freak out.

"We showed that maturity last night to close it out, even though it was a pretty dirty second half.

"The most important thing is our togetherness off the pitch. We've been closer as a team than we've ever been before. That has been a huge part of our success.”