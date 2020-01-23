Niall Quinn has insisted he will defer his wages in his new role as interim deputy CEO of the FAI.

'It's for a fraction of what the old gang were at' - Niall Quinn to defer salary as FAI's interim deputy CEO

Quinn was announced on Thursday as the latest addition to the FAI and the former Ireland striker says he will do the job "for a fraction of what the old gang were at" but also that he will suspended any payment as the association seeks to get back on a sound financial footing.

Quinn told Virgin Media News: "(FAI interim CEO) Gary (Owens) and I got put back in our box a bit and told we had to be held accountable.

"For a fraction of what the old gang, and I mean a fraction of what the old gang were at, it's there.

"I deferred mine, let's see how the redundancies work out and let's see where the association gets to before I take mine."

Quinn spoke about the threats to jobs at the FAI, adding: "It's a difficult time for staff I know. But I'll hopefully be meeting up with everybody on Monday and trying to instill a bit more confidence in the system that it's not as bleak as some of the pictures that were painted and that there is growth pattern there that it is envisaged we can all be part of.

"Right now, it's still in that stage of not sure where we're going and they understand a lot is being done to relieve the pain."

On his role in the FAI, Quinn added: "It is interim and it is for a short period of time we believe, but in that period of time it is important that a strategy is developed in those pillars that everybody is feeding into and everybody feels is the correct thing so that whoever comes afterwards, and whenever they come, they're not starting all over again.

"I've stepped over the line because I believe it will be good and it will be good enough, that's not that I know any of the figures involved, I don't know where it will end up when it is finally announced, I hope it is announced very soon.

"But I'm led to believe that there is an assistance in place from the three stakeholders, the banks, UEFA and the Government that will allow the game to move forward."

Online Editors