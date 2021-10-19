‘It's disrespectful to his teammates and Manchester United’ – Dunphy and Giles blast Paul Pogba

Eamon Dunphy has rarely held back when venting his views on Manchester United and now Paul Pogba is in his sights.

The former RTE pundit gave his view on his podcast The Stand, as he suggested Manchester United are 'hopelessly indulging' their World Cup-winning midfielder.

Pogba is out of contract at United this summer and appears to be heading towards securing a lucrative free transfer next summer, with Dunphy giving his forthright views on the 28-year-old.

"I watched him play twice for France in the UEFA Nations League when they won it," began Dunphy.

"He is a more disciplined and hungry fighter when he is playing for France than when he is playing for his club, which is a shocking indictment of him.

"Pogba has no change of pace and we have this situation with his contract.

"Last week, they were saying he had been offered a £400,000 per week contract by United which he hasn't signed. He is a free agent at the end of this season.

"Two weeks ago, his agent quoted as saying that (Pogba) loved Juventus and would love to go back to Juventus. Last week, it was that he loved Real Madrid and had a special place in his heart for them, but there is no way he is going back there.

"Manchester United Football Club has a player who is out of contract at the end of the season and he is acting the maggot, either him or his agent with statements every single week.

"How bad is that? It's disrespectful to his teammates and Manchester United. This is all part of the results, it comes out in the wash."

Dunphy's podcast colleague John Giles suggested Pogba didn't have his heart in United as stated he "had to go".

"Anyone managing Manchester United should be able to say, I don't want this guy and I want him out, but Solskjaer doesn't have that power," said Giles.

"The money people are trying to protect their financial situation here by trying to get him on a new contract. I don't think Solskjaer has any say in that situation, so he plays him and you get what you get. So long as he is playing like this, United are suffering."

Dunphy went on to suggest Cristiano Ronaldo won't be happy after his return to United, as he suggested the club is a different beast compared to the winning machine he was a part of in his first spell at Old Trafford.

"They are suffering through terminal embarrassment," added Dunphy. "Ronaldo won't be happy and clearly isn't. He walked back to the club, and he clearly loves it after the great times him and Ferguson had, but what he has walked back into is not the club that Alex Ferguson managed in any way.

"Solskjaer left him on the bench a couple of games ago and Ferguson was caught on tape saying 'you always start your best team', having a go at Solskjaer.

"It doesn't look like anything can save him. Meanwhile, they're dropping points they shouldn't be."