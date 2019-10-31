'It's Cristiano-like' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compares Marcus Rashford's winner to a Ronaldo free-kick

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested Marcus Rashford's wonder-strike which fired Manchester United into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals was reminiscent of a strike from Old Trafford legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rashford's stunning long-range free-kick secured a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge, with Solskjaer leading the plaudits to his young striker after the game.

"We've travelled a lot in the last week," Solskjaer said on Sky Sports. "We've got a good team spirit and camaraderie. It shows the character of the team.

"We get the games where we want them. We've been leading 1-0 in many games and not kicked on. Today we were excellent, with fast flowing football. That's Manchester United. We're trying to get back to that.

"Marcus has that strike in him. I've seen him in training so many times. It's Cristiano-like, isn't it? The boy has got nerves of steel, he takes the penalty no problem.

"He steps up and hits the ball like he does, no problem, and wins us the game. Fantastic. He always scores great goals. He practises and today he got his reward.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores their second goal in the Carabao Cup fourth round win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, London

"When you give young lads the experience, like Brandon Williams got - and the kid was outstanding - it's only going to help them.

"We know we're not the finished product, we're a work in progress and keep trying to improve.

"Three away wins in a week when you haven't won in a while. At least that talk about us not winning away from home is gone.

"The boys have been working hard and have never let the goals out of their sight. We know we've been close, we've been close quite a few times and we just haven't managed to tip the margins our way. Now we have.

"That's football, sometimes it goes for you, sometimes it goes against you. Tonight we're happy and we just make sure we try to ride this wave for a bit longer until the international break."

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard conceded his side were beaten by a world class strike from Rashford, on a night when he made big changes to his line-up.

"The second goal doesn't come into the equation. It was special, a bolt out of the blue," he said Lampard.

"It's great technique. They don't always go in the top corner but we shouldn't take away from him that it was a stunning strike. I felt we were in the ascendancy at the point but when they went back in front they defended their lead.

"It's great technique. It was a stunning strike from him, at a time when I felt we were really in the ascendancy.

"We've had seven wins on the trot, with some taxing games in the Champions League. Our form in the league has been really good, and it's clear they are our priorities.

"I saw a lot of positive things. I hate losing but it's clear there is a bigger picture."

Online Editors