Stephen Kenny believes his former clubs Bohemians, Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers all have a chance of progress to the next round of the Europa Conference League after successful first-leg displays for the trio.

Bohs and Rovers head away to play their second legs with a win from the home game, while Dundalk earned a 2-2 draw away to Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem, Kenny appreciative of the work done by Keith Long, Vinny Perth and Stephen Bradley with his old clubs as they seek to complete the job and make it into the playoff round.

"It's been a good week, they are all only first leg ties and all three ties are in the balance, but it was amazing in the Aviva on Tuesday night, Bohemians were terrific to beat PAOK 2-1, and they thoroughly deserved it, it wasn't a smash-and-grab, they thoroughly deserved to win, such a young team," Kenny told Game On on 2FM.

"Keith Long lost some of his best players last year and he replaced them, some of the young players took time to find their feet this season but they have been brilliant, Tuesday was the best I have seen them play.

"Shamrock Rovers, I was at their game, they didn't play that well, the Albanians were difficult to break down and out there it will be difficult, with the climate, the temperature will be very high. But what a story, Aidomo [Emakhu], the 17-year-old coming on for his debut and scoring the winner, it was brilliant for them.

"Dundalk will be so disappointed to concede that last-minute equaliser as it would have been a famous victory away to Vitesse Arnhem but it's a good result nonetheless, the away goals don't count any more but Patrick McEleney got two great goals and he has been terrific since he came back in.

"You want players to be measured against European clubs and for them to do well, I am at matches all the time, in England the Championship starts this weekend and it's a great couple of weeks. Shamrock Rovers were unlucky in the Champions League.

"The Europa League Conference is new and qualification brings €3m to the clubs, which is terrific prize money, and it's there for the three clubs, they are all capable of achieving it, Shamrock Rovers probably have the best chance of the three clubs but they are all capable of getting there."