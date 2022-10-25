‘It’s an unbelievable honour to be put in that bracket’ – Stephen Bradley on three-in-a-row and Hoops’ second star

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley celebrates after his side's victory over St Patrick's Athletic that all but sealed his third title in a row. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Stephen Bradley says it’s an honour to be mentioned in the same bracket as Jim McLaughlin and Stephen Kenny after joining an elite club of managers to have claimed three League of Ireland titles in a row.

His Shamrock Rovers side have followed in the footsteps of Waterford (1968-70), Rovers (1984-87) and Dundalk (2014-2016) by retaining their crown again.

McLaughlin led Rovers to glory in 1984-86 before Dermot Keely took over for the last leg of the four in a row, while Kenny went on to bigger things after presiding over Dundalk’s rise. Now, Bradley (37) has his own place in the history books, with the Dubliner also realising the significance of bringing a 20th title to Rovers which means they will get a second star above their crest with each denoting ten successes.

“It's an honour,” said Bradley, speaking this morning at Rovers HQ in Roadstone.

“When we came in it was something I said to the staff that I would love to be able to put the second star on the jersey and it's something that is there forever and something we can be remembered for.

“That was always the aim - to try and win as many titles as early as possible and thankfully we've been able to do three in a row. Jim and Stephen, Jim would be regarded as the best Rovers manager of all time and Stephen would be up there with one of the best if not the best that people would recognise in the league.

“It's an unbelievable honour for myself but obviously it's not just me. But to be put in that bracket in terms of titles, it's incredible and to be able to put the second star on and get three leagues.”

Bradley did not watch Derry’s scoreless draw with Sligo Rovers last night, instead opting to take in UCD’s trip to Shelbourne in case the final day trip to Belfield became relevant. But Derry’s failure to win means the Hoops can concentrate on Thursday’s Europa Conference League meeting with Gent rather than fretting over their remaining two league games.

“I picked the most vacant area in Tolka but somehow everyone was shouting 0-0, 0-0,” said Bradley, explaining his attempts to avoid updates.

“So I had to get up and walk around but everywhere I went in Tolka I was getting the updates, so I didn't need the notifications to be honest. Some man who was sitting beside me said congratulations when there was 10 minutes left. I didn't want to hear it, so I just got up and left then because I thought I'd keep hearing it. Then my wife rang me on the way home and said it was over.”

Shelbourne was a fitting place to spend the evening given that Bradley would trace a pair of victories over Damien Duff’s side as crucial moments. Aaron Greene’s injury time winner in Tolka Park in April helped close the gap at a time when Derry had built up a small lead, while Rory Gaffney’s injury time goal against Shels in Tallaght earlier this month was vital in the manager’s eyes.

“The last kick of the game was a big moment,” he said, reflecting on a dramatic 3-2 success. “We’re 2-1 down and if we lose that game, momentum changes and momentum is hard to stop in football. The character we showed that day was incredible. We’d worked so hard to get to that point. Considering what stage of the season it was and the impact it would have had on us and teams around us, Rory’s goal at the death was a massive moment in the race.

“So was Derry at home when we won 1-0 (in May). The first half they were the better team. We had to dig in and second half we came into the game and won. That showed the characteristics of the team, different types, what you need to win big games. That was an important win.

“Also Shels away when Aaron scored – it always seems to be Shels. When we drew in Drogheda (last Sunday week) the message in the dressing room was that this could be the point to win us the league,” continued Bradley, referencing a result that was considered a concern outside of the camp as they grappled with a tough fixture schedule.

“Every point is important. We felt 75 points was going to be it this year.”

Rovers have 73 points with the visit of Derry and the trip to UCD still to come. They finished with 78 points last season.