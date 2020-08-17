'It’s an amazing feeling' - Ireland international Niamh Fahey named Liverpool captain

Republic of Ireland international Niamh Fahey says that being appointed as captain of Liverpool ahead of the new league season in England is the stuff of dreams.

Liverpool FC Women will play in the FA Women's Championship, eager to win promotion back to the Super League, and Galway native Fahey (32) will skipper the side.

"It’s an amazing feeling. It’s something I never thought would happen," she said after she was handed the captain's armband.

"For me as a supporter, now being captain is beyond my wildest dreams and I’m going to embody the spirit of the club through my captaincy and bring out the values of a Liverpool player.

"It’s been a really enjoyable pre-season and we’re working really hard to get back up to the Women’s Super League, where we feel we belong. We’re under no illusions that we need to be at the top of our game in every game. We have to be up for the fight but also show our qualities."

Online Editors