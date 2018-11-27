Former Republic of Ireland winger Damien Duff has revealed he is in talks with Celtic over a coaching role with the Scottish champions.

'It’s an amazing club' - Damien Duff reveals he is in talks with Celtic over a coaching role

Speaking to RTE Sport, Duff revealed he is weighing up the prospect of taking up the position in Glasgow and while he admitted he would "swim over there to work", he conceded he needs to weigh up his family commitments before finalising any deal.

"I spoke to them last week," confirmed Duff. "There is a role going there with the reserves. We’re still talking to them.

"I went over to the training ground and met everybody. It was so impressive. For me and most Irish men, they are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"When there are kids involved, it’s obviously hard and emotional thing to do…maybe I’ll have to bribe them with getting a dog. I’m afraid of dogs, so I’ll obviously have to rent two houses over there!"

Duff's former Ireland team-mate Robbie Keane has taken his first steps into coaching after he was unveiled as a coach in Mick McCarthy's new Ireland set-up on Sunday and Duff is now edging closer to following in those footsteps.

"What route am I going to go down after finishing football? That’s all I know. I don’t have a school education, so I can’t go down that route," he added.

"I’m absolutely obsessed with football, obsessed with learning and improving. That could be an amazing environment to do so.

"It’s an amazing club and something will hopefully happen."

Online Editors