'It's an absolute disgrace' - FIFPro step in to back Irish player banned for social media criticism of Clare league

The player was informed by his club last week that "following an investigation" he had been "suspended from all football activity until June 1 2020". He was also warned that "any repeat of this behaviour will automatically trigger an increase in this suspension until June 1 2021".

The player’s initial social media posts were in response to the a since-deleted statement made by the league on 29th March, when the player was not registered with the league.

"The Clare District Soccer League acknowledges the contribution John Delaney has made to our League during his time as CEO," the statement said.

"He brought the FAI AGM and Festival of Football to Clare in 2011 which played a big part in the promotion of the game in our country and helped a number of local business (sic) at the time.

"He has attended many functions over the years and has been very helpful to the League and our clubs in the development of facilities."

The suspension followed a further post following news that Sports Minister Shane Ross had passed the KOSI report on the FAI over to the Gardaí at the end of November, with the player posting: "Where are the Delaney defenders now Clare District League..shame on you."

The league contend that the suspension relates to comments made earlier in the year and released a statement on Saturday saying:

"Firstly we have no issue with criticism and everyone is entitled to their opinion. However it’s not criticism when someone takes to social media and calls our committee 'shower of scumbags' and calling for 'complete reform is needed from Clare District Soccer League committee'.

"The player was suspended for bringing the game into disrepute and is entitled to appeal this decision to the MFA as per rules if he is not happy with it."

The player claims that comment was in response to his previous critical comments being deleted from the thread.

Asked about the case, Gilhooly said: "On what other planet would this ever be a story? What’s gone on here is an absolute disgrace.

"Firstly, he wasn’t told a hearing was on, the first he heard about it was in the pub on Friday night where he was told, 'By the way, they’ve suspended you for six months'. He had to ask for what and why.

"He then got an email from someone in his club telling him that following a hearing on Tuesday they had suspended him for six months until 1st June 2020 relating to social media comments.

"Number one, they didn’t tell him the hearing was on. Number two, they didn’t give him any opportunity to make representations. Number three, they haven’t told him what offence he’s actually been accused of or under what section of the rules they’ve suspended him.

"This is natural justice 101 stuff, it’s a car crash. It’s probably the worst I’ve ever seen and I’ve seen the FAI in full action.

"The appeal has gone into the Munster Football Association. We’ll appeal to the FAI if needs be."

Gilhooly also stated that after seeing the social media storm that erupted about the story over the weekend, FIFPro, the worldwide players union which represents 65,000 professional footballers, had been in touch to offer their backing.

This support would also stretch to as far as the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland where costs are believed to run into the tens of thousands.

"We have the support of FIFPro. Having seen the social media posts they’ve said they will fund the costs of any appeals.

"They’re disgusted by it and have actually said to us ’if you need to go to CAS, we’ll pay for that’. That’s how strongly they feel about it.

"You would have to hope it doesn’t end up there. It’s so ludicrous that surely if it gets to the FAI, it’ll run aground but it may have to get there first.

"The last thing they need is any more scandal but we have that FIFPro support if we need it."

Online Editors