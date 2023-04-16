‘It’s actually injuring players’ – Stephen O’Donnell voices artificial pitch concerns

Dundalk and Derry draw but no Oriel Park home comforts for manager

Greg Sloggett of Dundalk leaves the pitch on a stetcher after picking up an injury

Frustrated Stephen O’Donnell feels that Dundalk’s injury problems can be attributed to the impact of their artificial pitch and he believes that Derry City are in exactly the same boat.

The Dundalk boss spoke in blunt terms about his concerns as regards the Oriel Park surface after losing two players in the 2-2 draw with the Candystripes on Sunday afternoon with Andy Boyle injured in the warm-up and Greg Sloggett damaging his ankle in a nothing collision.

O’Donnell said that he could only speculate about the cause of the setbacks in question, but offered the view that it’s no coincidence that a Derry side who operate on an unpopular astro pitch at the Brandywell also have a lengthy list of absentees.

Dundalk’s owners are open to the idea of introducing a grass surface, but O’Donnell knows there are financial implications that complicate the issue.

However, the Galwegian says it has moved beyond the point where the concern is the impact on entertainment – instead he reckons it has reached the point where it’s a health hazard.

“They are the two teams with the most injuries and we know what the correlation is,” said O’Donnell.

“It’s gone beyond probably a point of not a great surface to watch football on – it’s actually injuring players. Muscle injuries, there is no give on it. You go up for a header and if you don’t land square on the ball of your foot, you’re doing your ankle ligaments or doing your knee.

“I’m speculating but all I know is we get a lorry load of injuries and Derry get a lot of injuries. I'd just be a bit worried about the injury count.

“Whatever about the spectacle and that, which isn't ideal, we're losing a few bodies now and you see Derry do as well. Is it a coincidence?

“I know where we're at, you can't all of a sudden come in tomorrow and dig up the pitch. I'm talking from a frustration point of view post-game with two more injuries.”

Derry have already been warned that their synthetic pitch is reaching the point where it could be deemed unfit beyond 2023 amid a wider debate about the future of 3G pitches.

Their facility is Council owned, whereas Dundalk would have to pay for an upgrade themselves.

O’Donnell says Statsports, the co-owners of the club, acknowledge the problem. Dundalk have been in talks with investors across the past year with improvement in facilities cited as a key reason for seeking it.

“Sean (O’Connor) and Alan Clarke (the pair behind Statsports) are open with it but we do need help. It's a big uptake in regards doing pitch work and, as Sean spoke about, being competitive from a budget standpoint. It's a huge resource drainage. Derry is a little bit different from a Council point of view,” continued O’Donnell, who fears Sloggett has a serious injury.

He was happy with his team’s second half response at Oriel Park, coming from a goal behind at the break to take the lead before Cian Kavanagh rescued a point for the Candystripes.

“That pitch is bone dry and it’s hot, and they served up a good game. That had all the makings beforehand of a shocking game and it was exciting,” said O’Donnell, with particular reference to the second half following a struggle in the opening 45.

“It wasn't that I was unhappy from the first half, we were honest but it was more a case of 'where's our belief now', are we going to go out and let this game on a nice day and dry pitch meander out, we're 1-0 down and a little bit against it from a scoreline point of view.

“Irrespective of how the game finished it was more about body language, what are we bringing to the table and I was delighted with that.”

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins felt his side were on top apart from a minute of ‘madness’ where they conceded twice, including within eight seconds of the restart after the first concession.

He defended his players after the backlash in response to a pair of home losses over the Easter weekend.

“We had four bad days and we're on this big losing run,” said Higgins.

“I think it was very evident here that these players' character shouldn't be in question. They fought right to the end and we have been the better team and probably deserved the win.”