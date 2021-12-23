It’s a Moura winner as Spurs book last-four spot against Chelsea

Suddenly, there is the scent of silverware at Spurs. They were pushed all the way by West Ham but a place in the last four of the League Cup – where they will face Chelsea – in the last competition they won, back in 2008, is theirs after another stirring performance.

Are they about to finally end their long wait for more trophies?

The spirit and determination they showed here suggests that is possible as they knocked out a third Premier League side in their run to the semi-finals. They made the final last year but look a far more formidable proposition this time round.

There is certainly something stirring for them in a season that began so disappointingly but is shifting into life.

Having beaten both Manchester clubs, though, West Ham will regard this as a missed opportunity as they dominated for long spells but could not force a penalty shoot-out. An outstanding cup tie was marred slightly by ugly scenes, though, as the rival fans skirmished outside the stadium before kick-off.

Changes were made, although the absence of Michail Antonio, ruled out due to Covid, was enforced and an undoubted blow for West Ham. Even so, these were teams with intent; teams that were picked to win this tie.

And so it exploded into life. There were three goals in five minutes and even in that short, frantic spell there could have been more. West Ham went after it hammer and tong and Spurs, as they are increasingly showing under Antonio Conte, dared and tried to do.

So it was predictably full-blooded – and with a little of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s blood as he received a bash on the nose with cotton wool stuffed up a nostril to stem it – but was also thrillingly end-to-end.

This was not a cagey affair. Both teams went for it. There were blocked shots, diving challenges and a smart save from Alphonse Areola to deny Harry Kane before the breakthrough came.

West Ham failed to clear, possession was played back to Hojbjerg outside the penalty area and he executed a clever pass into Steven Bergwijn who held the ball up long enough to find the midfielder who had continued his run. Hojbjerg cut the ball back and there was Bergwijn to side-foot home.

West Ham responded. Twice Tomas Soucek was denied by Hugo Lloris with fine saves as he pushed out goal-bound headers but they would not be denied as, this time, they won back possession from Eric Dier’s appallingly lax pass through the centre of the pitch – what was he thinking? – and it was quickly ferried to Nikola Vlasic. Was it then a pass or a shot from the forward? Either way Jarrod Bowen neatly collected the ball and beat Lloris with a low shot back across the goalkeeper.

Incredibly, Spurs immediately struck back and Bergwijn was again heavily involved with a forceful run, holding off challenges, into the West Ham area. This time he crossed low and Lucas Moura showed great determination to beat Ben Johnson to it just inside the six-yard box and turn the ball home.

Once more West Ham responded as Soucek appeared set to reach Manuel Lanzini’s inswinging cross only for Oliver Skipp to slide in and send it narrowly past his own post.

At half-time they will have felt aggrieved to be behind but also knew this was far from over.

In truth, the tie was made all the more exciting by the poverty of some of the defending. Spurs had struggled to contain Bowen and Vlasic while West Ham were vulnerable, especially down their left where they badly missed the injured Aaron Cresswell.

The pace did not relent and neither did the endeavour. Both sides continued to snap into tackles; possession was turned over and the atmosphere remained intense. It helped that there was such a large number of West Ham fans, taking up their allocation of close to 5,800.

They went close when Arthur Masuaku’s cross appeared set to be met by Bowen only for Ben Davies to just beat him to it and head behind for yet another corner. Then the forward was superbly picked out by Declan Rice, whose influence was growing, with Davies struggling and Lloris doing well to push the ball away as Bowen attempted to go around him.

The impetus was with West Ham and Conte reacted with a double substitution and a shift in formation with an extra midfielder, as he had so successfully done against Liverpool, and Son Heung-min partnering Kane. It worked. And so David Moyes reacted with two changes of his own. One of those, Said Benrahma, soon had a chance as he reached a cross and swivelled – only to fire high over the crossbar – while Son could have ended any doubt but for a heavy first touch when he was put clear by Skipp.

West Ham threw on another attacker, in Andrei Yarmolenko, and he picked out Benrahma who had Lloris scrambling as he flicked the ball up and volleyed across goal.

West Ham pushed and pushed, driven on by Rice who constantly demanded the ball and forced his team forward. But time and again the moves broke down as the Spurs fans responded and their team defended ever more resolutely.

There would be one last chance as Yarmolenko’s shot took a heavy deflection. With Lloris back-pedalling it clipped the top of the cross-bar, with Spurs seeing out the corner.

