| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘It’s a mammoth task’ – Louise Quinn on the Champions League challenge facing her Fiorentina team-mates

The Republic of Ireland's Louise Quinn prior to the Euro 2022 Qualifier against Germany at Tallaght Stadium last December. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

The Republic of Ireland's Louise Quinn prior to the Euro 2022 Qualifier against Germany at Tallaght Stadium last December. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Republic of Ireland's Louise Quinn prior to the Euro 2022 Qualifier against Germany at Tallaght Stadium last December. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Republic of Ireland's Louise Quinn prior to the Euro 2022 Qualifier against Germany at Tallaght Stadium last December. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Her team have pride and passion on tap.

But life on the big stage of European football can be punishing when players who are technically amateurs are asked to compete with the elite, as Ireland international Louise Quinn and her Fiorentina team-mates discovered last week when Manchester City swept past them and put one foot into the last eight of the Champions League with a 3-0 first-leg win.

The sides meet again in the second leg in Florence on Thursday afternoon. Wicklow-native Quinn is aware that upsets can happen at any level, as City’s men’s team found out only last week when their long winning streak was halted in the Manchester derby.

Related Content

Privacy