‘It’s a mammoth task’ – Louise Quinn on the Champions League challenge facing her Fiorentina team-mates

Her team have pride and passion on tap.

But life on the big stage of European football can be punishing when players who are technically amateurs are asked to compete with the elite, as Ireland international Louise Quinn and her Fiorentina team-mates discovered last week when Manchester City swept past them and put one foot into the last eight of the Champions League with a 3-0 first-leg win.

The sides meet again in the second leg in Florence on Thursday afternoon. Wicklow-native Quinn is aware that upsets can happen at any level, as City’s men’s team found out only last week when their long winning streak was halted in the Manchester derby.

But still, overturning that 3-0 deficit, against a superior outfit like City, is one of the toughest tests for any side in the women’s game.

“It’s a mammoth task, with the position we’re in, and we have a few injuries as well,” says Quinn.

“We lacked experience and I think you could see that in the first five minutes of the first leg, giving them a two-goal lead. They got the perfect start. You need to be clinical and we weren’t. We want to be proud of our performance, no matter what happens.

“It’s not easy to overturn three goals and we were very frustrated to let in the third goal so late. We could have kept it at 2-0, that’s a realistic scoreline to get back into the tie but 3-0 is tough.

“I feel I have to do better because their second goal was very disappointing. As a centre-back, you feel all the eyes are on you. It’s about being up to speed at the right time but this is why City are so strong, they execute things so well.

“It’s about us performing and going to win that game on our home ground. If we can win it by 3-0 and push them in the tie, then fantastic, but we have to go out and win the game at least.”

There is an Irish connection to the tie as City have Megan Campbell (currently injured) on the books and former Republic of Ireland international Alan Mahon is their assistant manager. Quinn (30) admits their draw against City, a reward for a qualifying round win over Slavia Prague, didn’t help, even though Fiorentina expect better.

“The expectation to get into the Champions League is there, and unfortunately the league is not going so well for us this season. But these are the demands at a club like this, to be getting past the first round and trying to be competitive,” Quinn says. Fiorentina currently lie sixth in Italy’s 12-team league, but a whopping 22 points behind leaders Juventus.

“We are the only Italian club left in the competition so that’s an achievement. But that’s the luck of the draw in the Champions League – when you draw a side like City, who have world class players, World Cup winners, it’s hard.

“The Italians are always passionate, they always go out to fight and win but there’s a realistic look at things. Or league is still considered amateur so it’s a different level, but there are high expectations. And when we lose a game, we know all about it – the management are very passionate and they show their emotions.”

The amateur status for the women’s game in Italy could change, given the increased investment that clubs like current league leaders Juventus, as well as Roma and AC Milan, are making.

“We are technically amateur but with a professional approach. We train six days a week but there’s a vulnerability to the league, especially with Covid as they cut the league short last year and there were concerns that the government here would make that happen again and stop the league,” Quinn explains.

Covid, as always, is a menace.

“It’s still tough times but I’m grateful to be able to play and train. There are tough moments. If anyone in our squad, even staff, is in contact with a positive test we can still train,” Quinn says.

“They don’t really do close contacts here, we’re all in it, no matter how close you were to the person who has tested positive. So you can just go to and from training, you can’t go to the supermarket or go for a walk, it’s just training/home, training/home, you are in lockdown for 10 days where you’re tested every two days in that bubble.

“That’s happened a few times, we had one a few weeks ago but thankfully there were no further cases. At times it’s tough, they are talking about getting strict again here, they’d just opened up just after New Year where you could at least sit in a cafe. They did that for about five weeks, but now they are starting to see the effects and I fear it will get tougher for us,” added Quinn, her mind already on the national team and next month’s draw for the World Cup qualifiers.

“The players haven’t been around each other in so long but the draw could be a fresh start, get the luck of the draw that we didn’t get in Europe with the club when we drew Man City. It was a tough campaign with Ireland in the Euros but we have grown from it and we want to make sure that the feeling we had at the end of the group doesn’t come around again.”