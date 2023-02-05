‘It's a joy to watch Jason Knight’ – Derby County boss Paul Warne

Derby County's Jason Knight (centre) celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal with team mates during the Sky Bet League One match at Pride Park Stadium, Derby.

Derby County boss Paul Warne has lauded Jason Knight’s recent form and described him as a ‘joy’ to watch at the moment.

Ireland midfielder Knight netted his first league goal since August on Saturday as Derby swept aside Morecambe with a 5-0 win, with the club now unbeaten in 15 league games.

It was an all-Irish affair at Pride Park, as a hat-trick from David McGoldrick and spot kick by James Collins put Derby in the driving seat. Knight added the fifth with a cool finish to help the Rams to a sixth successive win in League One.

The 21-year-old produced a star display, completing eight key passes into the final third and winning nine duels and three fouls.

“His energy and drive in and out of possession is, at times, unplayable,” said Warne of Knight, with his side now fourth in the table.

“It looks more noticeable the longer the game goes on and that's what he gives. He drives the team on. He's some player, some competitor and it's a joy to watch him in the form he's in at the moment.”

“I'm really pleased for David, he's a good bloke and he wants the team to do well. He's a bit of a hero for some of the lads in there,” added Warne of former Ireland striker McGoldrick, who netted his third hat-trick of the season on Saturday.

“The best thing of the game for me was James Collins giving Didzy the goal for his hat-trick from the penalty spot as strikers aren't normally that generous.”