'It's a huge opportunity' - Ben Davies' delight at Liverpool move as Reds eye deal for Schalke defender

New Liverpool defender Ben Davies plans to make the most of his "surprise" opportunity and shine in the Premier League.

Davies completed his move from Sky Bet Championship club Preston on Monday night, the initial fee believed to be in the region of £500,000, plus structured add-ons.

The 25-year-old has signed a long-term contract and bolstered Liverpool's defensive ranks with Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Fabinho all currently sidelined by injury.

Davies told Liverpoolfc.com: "I'm obviously delighted to be here. It's a huge opportunity.

"Obviously it came as a bit of a surprise when it first came but once you start to get your head around it, the opportunity that is in front of me is incredible.

"I'd be silly to not make the most of it and learn off the players (at the club).

"I've never actually been to Anfield and I haven't had a look around yet. I had a quick look out and had a look at the pitch and it looks like carpet, which obviously you'd expect.

"I haven't actually walked out of the tunnel yet, so I'm looking forward to that. Just to be in this kind of atmosphere is brilliant."

Davies graduated through the academy ranks at Preston and played 145 times for the Lilywhites, scoring two goals.

Barrow-born Davies also had loan spells at York, Tranmere, Southport, Newport and Fleetwood.

He said: "I want to come in and play games to start with, I want to get my foot in the door and make myself a Premier League player rather than obviously a Championship player.

"And then take it from there really. I know we've got some top players here and players I can certainly learn from.

"Once you get your foot in the door then you're here as well. Hopefully I can take my chance and then move forward with it.

"I'm looking forward to coming in and playing in front of everyone and showing everyone what I can do. I'm sure a lot of fans and people don't know (me), or haven't even seen me play.

"It's definitely an exciting time and I think they'll quite enjoy watching me when I'm playing well."

Preston will benefit from a 20 per cent sell-on clause on any profit Liverpool make on any further transfer of Davies and also any England appearance.

North End will also get the 19-year-old defender Sepp Van Den Berg on loan for free, with the first option for a loan next season should he start a certain percentage of matches in the current campaign.

Liverpool are also closing in on Schalke defender Ozan Kabak, with the two clubs close to agreeing an initial £1million loan fee with the option to buy for £18m at the end of the season.

