‘It’s a fantastic opportunity for James’ – Bohs will alter Shels preparations to facilitate Talbot’s Irish call

Bohemians will tweak their preparations for next Friday’s League of Ireland meeting with Shelbourne to facilitate James Talbot’s call-up to the Ireland squad for a training camp in England.

Declan Devine will move their eve of the game session from Thursday morning to the night time to allow Talbot to fly back from Bristol after finishing Ireland duty.

While the camp is primarily for out of season Championship and League One players, three LOI players made the cut with Talbot joined by fellow keeper Brian Maher (Derry City) and wing back Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers).

This has presented a few issues with a round of games at the end of the week where the four day gathering takes places.

Derry play on Saturday in Sligo so Maher’s absence from Monday-Thursday is no big issue for Ruaidhri Higgins.

However, Devine is happy to move things around the day before a game because he respects Talbot has the serious motivation in the camp to put himself into the picture for the Euros qualifier in Greece on June 16.

Ironically enough, the netminder is still battling to discover his top form after sustaining an injury while in with Stephen Kenny’s squad last year.

“As opposed to Thursday morning, we’ll train Thursday night next week to get James back into the group,” says Devine. “Having spoken to Stephen, he was telling me about his plan for him and it’ll work really well for him.

“The opportunity (is there) to put himself in the spotlight and if anything happens with one of the top keepers (Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhin Kelleher and Mark Travers) he could potentially be sitting on the bench in Greece in a couple of weeks.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for James, fully deserved because of the hard work he’s put in since coming back from the injury sustained with Ireland. I’m delighted, we spoke at the start of the season not just about collective success but individual success. It’s one of our goals to make sure that our players get recognition and James Talbot being called up is major recognition.”

Devine was speaking after his side’s 2-2 draw with Dundalk which included an unlucky first half own goal for Talbot in a miserable 45 minutes which left the Gypsies two behind.

They launched a late comeback to rescue a point, yet Devine had mixed feelings although he was ultimately relieved.

He said he took ‘full responsibility’ for his team’s abject first half showing. “My messages didn’t land well enough for us to start in the manner that we did,” he said.

Devine did say the Gypsies had injury issues behind the scenes in the build-up and late sub Jonathan Afolabi, who made a big impact, was only fit enough for that cameo role. He feels Afolabi can rival Dundalk attacker Pat Hoban in terms of the presence he offers with Devine feeling the Galwegian ‘ran the show’ for the hosts before the interval.

Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell was deeply frustrated with his side’s inability to deal with crosses, believing Bohs offered little else. From his viewpoint, poor game management highlighted the inexperience in his ranks.

“We didn’t deal with physical, aerial balls, long throws. That’s all Bohs brought to the game in the second half and we weren’t great in dealing with it,” said O’Donnell who has recruited a host of youngsters from the UK market and is short senior bodies in the spine of his team through injury.

“It’s probably the only time they looked threatening was from set pieces. Physically they’re bigger than us and we just need to speed up the (learning) process and see those games out.

“We have one defeat in eight. How many injuries do we have? My point is with a new group of players, seven of the starters weren’t at the club last year (Robbie McCourt was but barely played), we are doing well but we just need to manage the games better.

“I’m not sure they created anything from general play. We just didn’t deal with set pieces well enough. It’s tricky enough to play against when bodies are going up against your back four and they’re launching it.”