‘It’s a dark’, dark place’ – Ireland defender Dara O’Shea opens up on injury nightmare

IRELAND defender Dara O'Shea says found himself in a "dark place" during his time on the sidelines due to an ankle injury picked up while on World Cup duty for the national team.

But the 22-year-old insists he's now ready for a strong finish to the season as he enjoys working with new club boss at West Brom, Steve Bruce.

The result didn't go his way, a 2-0 defeat for the Baggies, but there was huge relief for O'Shea last week when he featured as a sub against Sheffield United, his first time on the field of play since he broke his ankle during Ireland's World Cup tie away to Portugal five months ago, and he admits he went through testing times.

"It was my first big injury. It has certainly opened my eyes to a lot of things. I’ve never experienced a lot of the emotions I’ve felt over the last five months before," O'Shea told the club website.

“Everything was going so well at the start of the season. I felt like I was flying. I was playing here and I was playing when I was away with Ireland too. Then all of a sudden everything is taken away from you.

“You’re sat at home with a cast on your leg and you can’t do anything about it. It was so tough, mentally. You’re watching the lads from afar and you’re not part of the group. You’re stuck in the same four walls which is tough mentally.

“I was trying to set myself really little targets and get any small little wins I could. I’ve had good chats with people who have experienced stuff like that before and they gave me some really good tips.

“It’s a dark, dark place. I had to surround myself with good people and keep on believing in myself. I started working with a life coach who helped me a lot. The life coach helped me get everything in order and stay in control of my emotions. I was trying to take as many positives as possible. I had to do that because I didn’t really have anything to look forward to, so those little wins I could get were massive for me," added O'Shea.

Valerien Ismael was in charge at the start of the season but has since been replaced by Bruce, a fresh start for O'Shea.

“The new manager hasn’t been here too long so I haven’t had too many conversations with him yet, only brief ones. The conversations I have had with him have been really positive and I’m looking forward to working with him properly," O'Shea said.

“Training has been excellent. When a new manager comes in, everyone lifts their game and steps up. Training has been really lively. It’ll be a different style of football which we will have to get used to quickly. It’s a transition period, but hopefully it will be one which happens quickly.

“His record speaks for itself, both as a player and as a manager. When any manager comes in, players try to get as much as they can out of them to try and improve their own game. He is a big personality too which will be great for the lads.”