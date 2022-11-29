Italy reacts to shock resignation of Juventus board, including Pavel Nedved, after conclusion of investigation

Juventus's president Andrea Agnelli and vice chairman of the board of directors Pavel Nedved. Photo: Reuters

Serie A giants Juventus will be starting afresh following the shock resignation of the entire board.

Italian football was taken aback late on Monday evening when it was announced the Juventus' board would be completely changed, with senior figures, including president Andrea Agnelli and vice-president Pavel Nedved, stepping down.

The Italian media have been reacting to the evolving story following the conclusion of the Prisma Investigation that looked into potential false accounting and market manipulation by the Turin club.

Nuova Era Juve (New Era Juve),' was Tuttosport's headline, alongside a picture of Agnelli who has been the face of the club for over a decade. Above the headline reads: Lasciano tutti, anche Agnelli! (Everybody leaves, even Agnelli!).

Andrea is the fourth Agnelli to take charge of Juventus, following in his father, his uncle and his grandfather's footsteps, having been in the position since 2010.

Meanwhile, La Gazzetta dello Sport opted for La Rivoluz (The Revolution), as Juventus braces itself with massive changes.

The former board were informed that the Prisma Investigation, conducted by a Turin prosecutor, has finished, and a source close to matters claimed that there were 15 suspects in the investigation, including Agnelli.

A new board will be appointed in the coming months, while chief executive officer Maurizio Arrivabene will remain in his role for an interim period while the new board is brought together.