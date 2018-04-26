Italian men charged over Anfield attack on Liverpool supporter

Filippo Lombardi, 20, has been charged with violent disorder and wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm, Merseyside Police have said.

Daniele Sciusco, 29, was also charged with violent disorder. The two men will appear at South Sefton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

Two Italian men have been charged following an incident in #Anfield on Tuesday in which a 53-year-old man was seriously injured. They will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court this morning. The victim remains in hospital in a critical condition. https://t.co/LyyOAMWffK pic.twitter.com/ndGriLrnJb — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) April 26, 2018

Liverpool supporter Sean Cox was attacked outside Anfield stadium prior to the Champions League semi-final match against Roma on Tuesday night. Police said he remains in a critical condition at Walton Neurological Centre.