Italian media reports allege ex-Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for testosterone

Allegations following midfielder’s revelations that he considered retiring over blackmail plot

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JULY 31: Paul Pogba of Juventus passes the ball during a training session on July 31, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Getty Images)

Multiple reports in Italy claim former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for the use of testosterone.

There has been no confirmation or statements from the player, his club Juventus, Serie A or the Italian Football Federation over the allegations.

The French World Cup winner is said to have had elevated levels of the hormone in random checks carried out after the Italian club’s opening Serie A clash with Udinese, which took place on August 20, according to Gazzetta and Corriere dello Sport, among others.

Pogba, who won the World Cup in 2018, remained on the bench throughout the match but has appeared as a substitute in subsequent clashes against Bologna and Empoli. It is not clear which agency conducted the tests.

Sportmediaset claims that if found guilty, Pogba could be brought in front of the National Anti-Doping Tribunal and face a ban from all footballing activity for up to two years, which could extend to four if it is proven the player took it knowingly. It is said that he has three days to produce a counter-analysis of the result.

Juventus next play on Saturday in a 2.0pm kick-off against Lazio, with the Frenchman’s inclusion now unclear due to the reports.

Pogba has been hitwith injury for much of his Juventus return. He played just 10 times last season amid four separate significant setbacks, involving knee, groin and hamstring, ruling him out of the 2022 World Cup as a result.

Pogba left United in 2022 following a record £89m move from Juventus in 2016. He made 233 appearances and netted 39 goals and recorded 51 assists in that time, winning the Europa League and League Cup.

This follows hot on the heels from the midfielder revealing that he was almost driven to walk away from football after allegedly being blackmailed by an organised crime gang.

The 30-year-old midfielder’s brother Mathias was detained in September 2022 on suspicion of involvement in the alleged plot, which Paul claimed amounted to a bid to extort £11.1million from him.

Mathias was released in December and denies the charges.

Paul reported the incident to Turin prosecutors in July of last year, shortly after leaving Manchester United on a free transfer in order to rejoin Juventus.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Paul Pogba said: “When there is money you have to be careful. Money changes people. It can break up a family. It can create a war.

“Sometimes I was just by myself thinking: ‘I don’t want to have money anymore. I just don’t want to play anymore. I just want to be with normal people, so they will love me for me – not for the fame, not for the money.’

“Sometimes it’s tough. This life, you have to go through it. It will only make me stronger.”

Laure Beccuau, a Paris prosecutor, said the investigation was looking into allegations of “blackmail by an armed gang, kidnapping and membership of a criminal conspiracy”.

Mathias is himself a professional footballer, with the 33-year-old having represented Crewe, Crawley, Wrexham and Partick Thistle, as well as the national team of Guinea.

He is currently without a club after leaving French lower-league side Belfort in 2022.