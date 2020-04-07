| 13.4°C Dublin

30 for 30, Part One - the 1990s: Italia '90, the Dublin v Meath epic, Carruth's Olympic gold, Wexford's rebirth and Kerr's Kids

Packie Bonner saves Romania's Daniel Timofte's shot during the penalty shoot-out in 1990 Genoa, Italy. Picture credit: SPORTSFILE

Roy Curtis

Imagine Italia '90 as the Big Bang – the detonation that gave birth to the modern universe of Irish sport.

Today, in the first of a major three-part series, we use that unforgettable summer as a launch point to relive the biggest stories of the intervening years.

From Sonia to Saipan, from Cluxton to the Claret Jug to Cheltenham; Alex Ferguson's Manchester revolution to the hurling uprising led by Ger Loughnane and Liam Griffin, we revisit the landmark moments.