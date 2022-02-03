‘It would give the fans a big boost’ – Aidan McGeady has his say on Roy Keane’s possible return to Sunderland

Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady believes that the return of Roy Keane to the League One side would be a lift for the entire club.

Keane has been heavily linked with the manager's job at the Black Cats, a post that became vacant with last week's sacking of Lee Johnson. Jonathan Woodgate is also in the frame but Keane's return to the club, where he was in charge between 2006 and 2008, is a talking point among their supporters.

And McGeady, who is still on the books at Sunderland but who has not played for the side since November, would be eager to see his former team-mate come back.

"I've seen the rumours of Roy Keane being interviewed for the job,” McGeady told Sky Sports.

"It is not my job to comment on the speculation, whether he is the right man for the job or not, that is down to the hierarchy and the board at the club.

"But if he were to get the job, it would give the fans a big boost, similar to the signing of Jermain [Defoe].

“That was a massive coup by the club. He still knows where the goal is, you see the lift the whole club got from him coming in, even just around the place the last couple of days.

"I have known him (Keane) a long time, played with him at Celtic and he was my coach at Ireland the last five or six years under Martin O'Neill, when he was number two.

"I know him well and know he has a lot of fans and is still held in high regard by the fans here."