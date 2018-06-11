'It would be a dream' - Stephanie Roche eyes up a move to the newly formed Manchester United ladies team

Ireland striker Stephanie Roche has set her sights on joining the newly formed Manchester United ladies team, with her contract at Sunderland set to expire this month.

Ireland striker Stephanie Roche has set her sights on joining the newly formed Manchester United ladies team, with her contract at Sunderland set to expire this month.

Speaking to Stretty News, Roche welcomed confirmation that United will be entering a team into the second tier of England’s Women’s Championship, with former England captain Casey Stoney announced as the new United manager last week.

United’s entry into league is a huge boost for the women’s game, with Roche confirming she would be interested in making a move to join the Red Devils. United have not had a women’s team since 2005, but Roche believes top players will be attracted to join one of the biggest clubs in world football.

“I’m still playing for Sunderland, but my contract runs out in June and it would be a dream to play for Manchester United,” she stated. “If I don’t get to play for them, I’ll definitely get over to watch and encourage other people to do so.” The high profile appointment of Stoney was viewed as evidence that United are aiming for quick-fire success as they look to make their mark in the women’s game, with Roche suggesting they have the perfect candidate to take on the role after she quit her coaching role alongside former United defender Phil Neville, the current England women’s team manager, to take over as United boss.

“As for Casey Stoney, all you need to do is look at her history as a player and she was also involved in the England women’s team with Phil Neville,” added Roche. “It’s great to see someone like her getting the job and the opportunity to work with the biggest team in the world to push her career as a manager. I’m looking forward to seeing how well she does.

“I’ve played against her and I have seen her will to win. She’s always played in good football teams, playing stylish football, so I’m sure she will want to bring that to the team she manages. “This is the first team United will have, so she is going to be looking to get as many of the best players she can. She’s going to have to work with what she has as well and that will take time, but I do think she will be successful.”

Online Editors