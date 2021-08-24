Lee Grace is out of Shamrock Rovers' European decider with Flora Tallinn.

But manager Stephen Bradley is hoping that the return of a greater number of spectators can help his team get over the line.

Rovers need a stirring performance on Thursday after an error strewn showing in Estonia allowed Flora to take a 4-2 lead into the second leg.

The loss of Grace for that game was a blow as he had returned to form on the left side of the back three. His replacement Sean Hoare has played a lot of football on the other side and was caught out for Flora's fourth goal although Bradley praised his general display.

Confirmation that Grace misses the return will present Bradley with a selection dilemma. The alternative option to Hoare would be moving Celtic bound Liam Scales into the back three but he has thrived at wing back.

"Lee will miss the game," said Bradley. "He'll be another week or two I'd say. It's a thigh. He's had it for a number of weeks. He's had a dead leg and he's been going game to game and after the game in Albania (2-0 win over Teuta Dorres) it was very sore."

Young striker Aidomo Emakhu comes back into the mix after he sat out the Estonia trip.

He scored an injury-time goal against Teuta in the previous round to delight the 1,500 spectators in attendance at Tallaght.

The government authorities have given Rovers permission to allow 3,500 into Thursday's match, and that is good news for their manager.

"It will help us definitely," said Bradley, "I think the fans have been away for so long...it has really helped up. It's no coincidence that our performance levels went up a level or two when the fans came back in."