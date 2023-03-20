‘It was unbelievable’ – Roy Keane destroys Manchester United stars despite win to reach FA Cup semis

Roy Keane was typically damning as he gave his verdict on Manchester United after their 3-1 FA Cup win against Fulham.

United punished five minutes of madness from Fulham to book their place in the FA Cup semi-finals as they came from behind to secure a win at Old Trafford.

Fulham were full value for the lead that Aleksandar Mitrovic gave them five minutes into the second half, but the wheels came off with around 20 minutes left as manager Marco Silva, Willian and Mitrovic were all sent off within 40 seconds of one another.

It came after a Fulham corner became a United attack, with substitute Antony racing down the right and squaring for Jadon Sancho. He rounded Bernd Leno but saw his shot blocked on the line by Willian’s hand.

Chris Kavanagh signalled for a corner but was sent to the monitor by VAR Neil Swarbrick, and paused to send off Silva for dissent before he had even reached the screen.

The inevitable penalty decision and a red for Willian then came, but Fulham’s total loss of discipline was seen as Mitrovic raged at Kavanagh to earn his own early shower.

Bruno Fernandes sent Leno the wrong way from the penalty spot and two minutes later United led as Marcel Sabitzer flicked home Luke Shaw’s low cross for his first United goal.

Fernandes then lashed in United’s third in stoppage time as nine-man Fulham were overrun, but Keane suggested they needed help from Fulham to get over the line.

"The priority was getting into the next round, but I still think the manager will be hugely disappointed with what he saw,” he told ITV Sport.

"Of course, Fulham self-destructed but United were so poor, it was unbelievable."

When asked if United have been lucky in the FA Cup this season, he added: "It's better to be lucky than good, sometimes.

"They've found their way in the previous games and today it was more self destruction from Fulham, and the home draws have really helped them.

"You need luck in cup competitions and United have certainly had their fair share this season.

"It's almost they're turning up to this expecting 'we've got quality players, we're Man United we're going to win football matches'.

"If they turn up with that attitude for the semi-final, Brighton will beat them, but you expect United to get a kick up the backside before then."

Expand Close Bruno Fernandes / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bruno Fernandes

Keane was also dismissive of the suggestion that United were off the pace due to their exploits in the Europa League on Thursday night.

"I wouldn't want to hear that type of talk even from the game the other night,” added Keane.

“I think it's difficult if you have an away game in Europe and you travel again when you come back from an away game.

“He's made one or two changes and that can not be any sort of excuse for a bad performance, I'm not having that.”

United will face Brighton at Wembley with hopes of lifting the FA Cup for a 13th time and add it to the League Cup won last month.

United were second best on the balance of play before the penalty incident, and while Erik ten Hag was happy with the result he knows his side can play better.

“I am happy and pleased with the performance but I see a lot of room for improvement,” he said.

“On the ball was an example, we have to show more composure, recognise where the overload is, use that overload.

“In attacking transitions today was some good examples we can definitely do better.”