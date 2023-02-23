‘It was the best atmosphere I ever experienced at Old Trafford’ – the day a Dubliner took down Diego Maradona

He scored 60 goals for the club and was Manchester United’s top scorer in the league three years running.

For supporters of a certain age, one of those goals stands out, the one that saw United knock a Diego Maradona-era Barcelona out of the competition (and send United into the semi-finals) in their first-ever European battle, but not for the Irishman who put the ball in the net.

“The Barcelona goal wasn’t the best goal of my career. But it was the most important. When people ask about my career they take me back to that night,” Stapleton recalled in a previous interview with the Irish Independent.

“I tell them that I scored goals that were so much better, but as they weren’t on television they aren’t thought of.”

United had been competing in European competitions for almost three decades before they were finally paired with Barca. Both clubs were at a relatively low ebb at the time (Barca were 10 years without a league title at the time with United also on a drought), evident in the fact that they met not in the old European Cup but in the Cup Winners Cup, in March 1984.

Dubliners Kevin Moran and Stapleton were key men in the United side on that Euro run, which was not the smoothest of paths.

United needed a late goal from Ray Wilkins to get a 1-1 draw at home to Dukla Prague in the first round, first-leg tie and it was Stapleton’s goal in a 2-2 draw in Prague which was key, putting United through on away goals.

Stapleton came good again in the second round, scoring twice in a 2-0 win at home to Bulgarian second-tier outfit Sparta Varna (United won 4-1 on aggregate).

Meanwhile, Barca had easily shrugged off opponents from East Germany (7-1, Maradona with a hat-trick in the home leg) and Holland (5-2) to make the last eight.

The two Barca-United battles were fierce, not for the faint of heart, played on poor-quality pitches, and when Maradona’s side had a 2-0 lead from the home leg against an injury-hit United, they assumed they were through.

“We lost in the away leg but what I remember was that the ground wasn’t full over there, it was still 60,000 but it was still quite empty. We had three great chances on the night and played alright, but one of their goals against us was an own goal (Graeme Hogg) and the second was a top-corner effort in the last minute of the game. So we knew we had a chance in the second leg,” Stapleton recalled.

That teed up one of the legendary nights of European action at Old Trafford, a night when Maradona exited the competition and United won 3-0, one of the goals scored by Stapleton.

“For the home leg, I had never seen so many people inside Old Trafford. I speak to people about it even now and they all claim to have been there that day, there must have been millions,” he joked.

“The capacity was supposed to be 58,000 but I reckon another 10,000 managed to get in, somehow. The atmosphere was electric, the attraction of having Maradona and (Bernd) Schuster playing was special.

“It was set up for a special night. We take pitches for granted now but the surface that night was poor, it had chopped up through the winter and hadn’t recovered by March.

“It really was one of those games you were desperate to play in, you felt there was the chance of something special happening, and it did.”

Maradona was in his second season with Barca but was not the force he could be and teenager Graeme Hogg did a fine man-marking job in only his ninth game for United.

“I played with and against some great players but Maradona is in a special category. But the thing about the ’84 game is, he wasn’t fit. He was fit to play but not fully fit, maybe he had that throughout his career,” he says.

“When he got the ball things happened and people did back off him. When you have that aura about you, you have the ability to push it on. When you played against Maradona you knew that if you weren’t close enough to him to stop him passing, he would do you damage, he didn’t need the extra touch that other players did, he’d deliver that pass with his first touch.

“There are very few players you come up against in a career who have that aura and he had it.”

With Maradona struggling on the pitch, and the crowd behind United, the stage was set. Bryan Robson – at the time linked with a move to Italy – scored midway through the first half and again early in the second half to level things, 2-2 on aggregate.

“When Bryan pulled two goals back the place just erupted, it was the best atmosphere I have ever experienced at Old Trafford,” Stapleton recalled in his autobiography.

Then, on 53 minutes, came Stapleton’s moment. He began the move inside his own half, played in Robson who passed out wide to full-back Arthur Albiston. His cross was headed down into the box by Norman Whiteside and Stapleton was free to stab the ball home. “The noise was deafening,” Stapleton says. “Graeme Hogg marked Maradona out of the game.”

The Barca win would be the highlight of Europe that season for United as, crippled by injuries, they lost out, 3-2 on aggregate, to a Juventus side who beat Mickey Walsh’s Porto in the final.

But it was the night that a man from Artane denied Barcelona and Maradona European success.