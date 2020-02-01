It was not by accident that Shane Ross got FAI deal over the line a week and more before voting

It's the dawn of a new era, but the purges will have to continue until morale improves

The cabinet meeting was "incorporeal", which is to say that Government ministers were not physically present to agree to the package of money and reforms announced by the Department of Sport last Thursday.

Obviously, with the people going to the polls next Saturday, the ministers had other priorities to attend to back in their own constituencies.

Indeed, no sooner had Shane Ross wrapped things up with a media blitz after the announcement, than he was back in Dublin Rathdown pressing the flesh too.

And if the Minister for Sport has his way, then there are several veteran FAI operators who will be incorporeal as far as any future committees are concerned.

They were far too corporeal for far too long. Ross wants to give them the gate, to have them take a long walk on a short plank, to go and never come back.

When it comes to Government funding, ministers don't always call the tune when they've paid the piper. Public money is frequently thrown around just to win friends and appease powerful interests, especially when there are votes at stake.

They daren't interfere with the internal affairs of the organisation that benefits from their largesse.

The current election campaign has seen political parties of all hues promising to open up the purse strings if they make it into power.

So, it was not by accident that Ross managed to get his FAI deal over the line a full week and more before voting takes place.

He wasn't dealing with the arts or the disability services here. He was dealing with the most popular sport in the country and therefore had every incentive to finalise an arrangement that would rescue the FAI and enable him to milk the publicity thereafter.

His department's own official press release on Thursday described the cabinet meeting not just as "incorporeal" but "urgent" too.

And it wasn't just urgent because the FAI was on the brink of bankruptcy. It was urgent for his own political needs also. When he volunteered to the media that "this is not a bailout by any standard", it smacked of someone protesting a little too much.

It is a bailout, by any standards, because it looks like one, walks like one and quacks like one.

It doesn't matter; it is nothing to apologise for; the FAI needed a bailout; there was no need for him to pretend otherwise.

If anything, he has just been lucky in the timing of events. The general election was called while Ross and his civil servants were working on a plan to address the unprecedented crisis in a major Irish organisation.

Talks with UEFA and Bank of Ireland were ongoing. The crisis needed urgent attention, with or without the urgent pressures of a general election. The two situations happened to converge and it looks like he has made the most of it.

The Minister can plausibly argue otherwise. In fact he did precisely that when questioned about it on his canvass later that day.

"To be honest," he replied, "the timing was not of our choice. I know what people are saying but there's a compelling reason why it should be done very urgently - because of the (FAI) finances. They're perilous and the urgency comes from their condition, not from any electoral consideration. It had to be done."

And with time running out on his term in office, he merely made sure it was done with crowd-pleasing generosity. He doubled the FAI's annual Sport Ireland grant from €2.9m to €5.8m for the years 2020 to 2023 inclusive. In addition it will receive an interest-free loan of €2.5m per year for the next three years which will go directly to the Aviva Stadium management company.

Bank of Ireland, the FAI's biggest creditor, has agreed to a debt re-structuring while UEFA also agreed to contribute a further estimated €5m.

The threat of redundancies that was hanging over FAI staff has receded. Dozens of small creditors who'd been owed money for many months will now be paid.

Little wonder then that Niall Quinn, for one, was in jubilant form after the details were announced. "Manna from heaven," he called it.

And indeed it is a tremendous start for Quinn and Roy Barrett and Gary Owens, the troika who've been parachuted in to steer the Association onto solid ground.

Better still, this is one case where it looks like the minister has insisted on calling the tune after paying the piper. He won't be around to see it through, but the tone and content of the official press release made it seem like he was on a personal mission to banish the remnants of the ancient regime.

The "die-hard old guard acolytes," he called them. "Each and every effort to rebuild and rejuvenate the upper levels of the FAI was met with hard core resistance from the status quo. It took a long time to eradicate the old guard from the upper echelons of the FAI - far too long - and it was a very hard-won battle."

It might be a tad previous to claim that this particular battle is over. In fact it will never end because the culture will always produce climbers and cronies and committee creepers.

The best the reformers can hope for is to keep the Augean stables relatively clean during their time in charge. Changing the culture permanently would require changing the DNA in the body politic - an impossibly futuristic task.

Anyway, they can continue with the expulsions, if only because the new agreement demands that they do so.

The terms and conditions of the funding include some very specific stipulations: past members of the board of directors cannot serve on FAI committees, and members of the FAI's national council with more than 10 years' service must retire before the July AGM.

The latter demand will lead to a substantial clearout over the coming months.

In addition, the number of independent directors on the board will increase from four to six; the chair of the board must be an independent director.

The FAI constitution and rule book will be revamped in the next 18 months. Quarterly financial reports must be furnished to Sport Ireland.

A five-year strategy for the League of Ireland and Women's National League must be drafted, costed and implemented.

The salary of future FAI CEOs will be benchmarked against that of a secretary general in the civil service (circa €200,000). The salaries of national team managers plus assorted senior coaching and administrative staff will be made known to Sport Ireland.

It is a formidable list of conditions. It helps to dilute the perception that the FAI has actually gotten away lightly for its grotesque failures of governance: the sense that it indulged in a game of moral hazard because it believed it was too big to fail, that it would always have the safety net of Government intervention in a worst-case scenario.

And sure enough, the taxpayer has ultimately been forced to come riding to the rescue.

Which is why it is essential that every time-server who was ever complicit with the previous regime, through omission or commission, should be taken out by the roots. Not one of them should be seen sniffing around the place.

The bailout becomes a lot more palatable if guilty parties are made to face the consequences of their behaviour. The purges should continue until morale improves.

A similar modus operandi should apply to the various vested interests that will come crawling out of the woodwork in the coming months and years to resist the planned reforms.

If they don't like it, too bad. They also should be summarily exposed and sidelined.

Thursday in theory was the start of a new era; in practice, a monumental job of work remains to be done.