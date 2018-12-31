'It was my 14th day before I could finally keep a meal down'

In the grand scheme of football, it was a goal that passed by like a footnote. A lighthouse blink capturing attention for just a mere flicker; a hoarse voice lost in the midst of a roaring crowd; barely hysteria on 'Soccer Saturday' which is of course the modern measure of such moments.

It was only Rochdale. Only League One. Only a 69th-minute winner at home to Charlton on the final day of the season. Only last-gasp survival from the drop to another lowly division most don't care about. Only a guy you'd never heard of taking it down and shuffling left and hitting it home. Only a reaction you couldn't possibly understand if you didn't know what he'd been through.

Nothing to see here. Move along quickly. Instead, in May, it was back to Mo Salah's shoulder and Neymar's latest metatarsal updates and some nonsense over Raheem Sterling's tattoo, and the World Cup coming over the horizon as if a big red sun and... STOP.

This might be one of the sporting stories of 2018, but it also transcends it.

That odious and threadbare saying goes that football isn't a matter of life and death but much more, yet nothing is a matter of life and death aside from that thin border between being here and not.

Besides, with all eyes on elitism, to miss this has been like staring at the screen of your phone while a little bird lands on your window.

The scorer was a 29-year-old called Joe Thompson and his is a tale you want to hear, even if you don't know it yet. Ask him to try put his life in a word? "Turbulent is the one I'd use. It's sure not been plain sailing."

"I'm determined to play football again. The treatment has definitely changed me. From now on I'll never be around negative people. I think if you walk around with a cloud over your head, it'll rain."

- Joe Thompson, FourFourTwo Magazine, October 2017

He reckons his mother's highs initially made people see her as the soul of the party. As for her lows? Likely and wrongly chalked down as the moodiness of a wild child.

He was eight before she was whisked away to a psychiatric unit and diagnosed as bipolar.

His father he talks about with more hesitation. "I don't know, I've not had the greatest relationship with him," he says. Little wonder, what with drug problems and prison stints and all of that. Such misery was scant preparation for the real hard parts of life that were on their way.

Let's hurry you through the back-story though even if, in most other tales, it would deserve considerable space.

That start saw him move from a multicultural council estate in Bury to his aunt's in Rochdale as the alternative was the clasp of social services.

If the butterfly hadn't flapped its wings at just the right point in space and time, the hurricane wouldn't have happened. School there saw the racial abuse begin due to kids' "ignorance and a lack of education".

But that part of the world is also a football heartland so he took it more seriously to fit in, was spotted by Manchester United at a five-a-side game, asked along to Carrington for a six-week trial, and offered a contract halfway through it.

Others on his team there like Danny Drinkwater and Tom Cleverley would make it, but two years on, aged 16, he was let go on the eve of his GCSEs.

On a visit, his mother had warned him that getting that far was no guarantee, and his teachers reiterated this by telling him to read his schoolbooks rather than practising his signature on the back of them.

"But it knocks your confidence as football becomes your identity. But what doesn't break you makes you stronger."

How little he knew. His PE teacher convinced him to give local club Rochdale a shot and it worked.

By 2012, Tranmere snapped him up and, while they fell away towards the end of his first season, as did his form and energy, his manager saw enough promise to tell him to work hard in the off-season and come back reinvigorated.

"I'd a little girl by then," he recalls. "Everything was rosy. I scored a couple of early goals, won a few man of the matches. Then it hit me out of nowhere. Tiredness. I'd come home from training and go straight to bed for three hours, have tea, and need to sleep again."

Ever think about how one day, inevitably, you'll be sitting in a doctor's surgery and bad news will break? How you'd deal with that?

Thompson had noticed some lumps pop up on the lymph nodes along his neck. He'd started to get night sweats too, not feverish, but the sort that would leave the mattress drenched by the mornings. He showed the club doctor, who suggested a biopsy, and, as he waited results, he delved online.

Symptoms pointed to cancer and, while a segment of him thought the worst, the dominant part of a person that age reassured him he was a pro athlete, a young man that ate well and never drank and trained hard and lived better than most. It couldn't be. It just couldn't.

"You are invincible, unbreakable. There's no vulnerability. I was no naive to even the possibility."

That impostor's voice won out - to the point that when he travelled The Wirral to get his biopsy findings he took his future wife and infant daughter along with him and had planned a nice meal to celebrate their needless worry.

"It'll be glandular fever and we can all laugh in a little while," the adults reassured each other in the car.

"Hodgkin lymphoma," were the words from the doctor.

Shortly after he was at home and, as if needing reminding, he saw news of his disease chase along the ticker on the Sky Sports screen.

"Your world crumbles," says Thompson. "I broke down crying. My wife did too. Our little girl was there in the doctor's in the pram. It was the worst journey home, stuck in traffic, not knowing what to say, her kicking off in the back without a clue.

"And then I had to tell my mum, and I didn't know how it would affect her disorder, it could change her behaviour and she could spiral out of control; or my younger brother who always looked up to me and I'd been his rock; or my agent; or my club."

"What about telling and really accepting the truth yourself," I ask?

"It was hard to go through all the check-ups and be around people that did look ill for sure," he replies.

"And I'd look in the mirror and looked fine although you do feel it. And you've to convince yourself and accept you've fundamentally got a problem here that has to be sorted.

"Treatment was hard as I felt like a sitting duck, that I wasn't doing anything to combat it and I felt like I was being invaded and under siege but I did get my head around it eventually.

"I had to get my head around six or seven months of treatment and then I needed luck to come out of it at the other end.

"I wouldn't say I made peace with the fact I could die. It does cross your mind but I tried not to fixate. But I knew it'd be 50-50 and I just wanted to do what I could to be on the right end.

"That's hard as chemo is horrible. Some people tolerate it but being a pro athlete, you put these chemicals in a body used to all the fruit and vegetables and healthy things, I reacted terrible. It's a cold feeling. It's ants running through your veins, taking over and turning your body against you but you have to remember short-term pain, long-term gain.

"I was violently sick but you've to keep in the back of your mind that if this is what it takes to stay alive."

His treatment finished at the end of that 2013-'14 season, such is the way a day job is the reference point for all no matter how serious, and it left Thompson a couple of months to get back in shape.

He called his best friend who is a personal trainer and they hit the gym hard, working off the months of weight loss and muscle wastage and lactic acid build-up and badness.

Then he waited for Tranmere to offer him a contract, as many there had been in touch, but that was in a personal capacity.

When the club made official contact it was a letter thanking him for his service, essentially a P45.

Perspective isn't always a terrible thing, though.

"Football is a harsh industry. I saw it from a business perspective, they'd bought me, paid good money, gave me a good wage over the two years.

"They were probably thinking, 'He's been on the shelf for nine months, we'll cut our losses'.

"So I did think there was an element of no empathy or sympathy for sure, but I was still around to be able to get a job. I knew it wasn't the end of the world but it was gutting to a certain extent."

Still, a stint at Bury for a few games rebuilt a foundation. Wrexham and Southport borrowed him on loan. Carlisle joined the lengthening list. All the life of a journeyman, until Rochdale asked him back in August 2016. Home.

Three years on from his diagnosis, he returned to a six-month contract that was quickly extended.

"Playing again. Scoring again. Man of the match awards. I'm happy. Daughter happy. Mum happy."

Thompson had done follow-up scans all along - tick-the-box stuff having been through what most his age never have to go through.

On Christmas Eve 2016 he and his wife were together in a doctor's office looking at an X-ray, a quick and easy call before he went training.

'"It's a small singular, cancerous cell."

"Just one?"

"Yeah but it's growing at a rate and it's active."

Anger. Rage. Hate. He wanted to smash up the place.

"That Christmas Day, it felt like it might be my last Christmas. The problem was I knew what was ahead and it would be even more treatment than before."

There were six days of chemo and three weeks at home. Another six days of chemo and then the stem-cell transplant.

"The worst you can have. You are in a box, confined, the windows don't open, the temperature stays the same, you are getting checked every few hours.

"You get a lot of treatment for a week and then you are in for however long you are in - weeks, months, until you recover. Or until you don't.

"You realise this is the last place I might ever be, the last walls I might ever see. That long corridor, rooms on both sides, people stuck there, some until they get carried out cold.

"For three days I was living off machines and platelets and blood cells and transfusions. It was my 14th day before I could finally keep a meal down."

His contact with the outside was social media. With the season over, that was a window into a world he'd left behind as photos flashed up of past and present team-mates abroad, tanned and in shape, loving all that is good with life.

When it mattered most he tried to love all that was good in his life. On Father's Day, for instance, his little girl came close to him against doctors' advice due to the risk of infection because "I needed the boost so badly".

On his first wedding anniversary, his wife spent the day in his arms. "That was sad. Her father had managed to walk her down the aisle before he died of lung cancer and I guess he passed her over to me.

"It made me see that I had to give this my all. You can plan and plan in life, but it doesn't usually go to plan. It's how you deal with it when it doesn't that matters."

And how it mattered. On June 21, 2017, he tweeted: "Extra-time and penalties but Thompson 2 Cancer 0."

Getting back playing this time was harder and he went vegan and plant-based which has given him more energy, even if the tiredness returns at times like a icy ghost.

By the end of February he'd even come off the bench at Wembley during Rochdale's FA Cup replay against Tottenham but admits entering in a blizzard during a hiding didn't feel like the cherry on top of his recovery.

It wasn't far away as quickly came that last day of the season in May.

It wasn't only last-gasp survival from the drop to another lowly division most don't care about. It wasn't only a guy you'd never heard of taking it down and shuffling left and hitting it home.

"It all just went quiet, it was like a moment of clarity and bliss and then the roar and kids are ecstatic and men are crying and everyone is going berserk. This is what all the hard work and sacrifice has been for."

Thompson wrote a book and has started into public speaking in the hope that others can take something from his journey.

"It doesn't have to be cancer, just people in dark situations who see no way out, I want to remind them that there's always hope.

"This month, this day, was never guaranteed for me. That's a lot to contemplate and to be thankful for every single morning I wake up."

