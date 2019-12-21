Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he struggled to put his feelings into words after winning the Club World Cup.

'It was incredible' - Jurgen Klopp shows his emotion after latest trophy win as he expresses concern for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

A Roberto Firmino goal in extra-time gave them a 1-0 victory over Flamengo and secured the one remaining trophy available that they had not previously won.

There had been criticism over the decision to fly all his senior players to Qatar, leaving a youth team to get beaten 5-0 by Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup, but Klopp said the result and the celebrations afterwards showed how important it was.

"In moments like this, and from a few moments in the past, I struggle to find the right words not in my native language," he said.

"I struggle to find the words to express my respect for the boys, it was incredible. We did so many good things. I saw so many sensationally-good performances and I am really happy.

"I think we deserved the win tonight. We were the better side. In the deciding moments we had a really good goalie and in the other moments we were the dominant team so I am really happy.

"It was a very intense game for different reasons; it was not our best game we have ever played but it was enough to win.

"This was a wonderful night for the club. I said before I didn't not know how it would feel. Now I know it feels outstanding, absolutely sensational. I am so proud of the boys."

The Liverpool boss went on to salute his attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino, as he suggested one of his deadly strike force always tend to hurt the opposition.

"The best thing about our three boys up there and all the others, if one is not scoring then the other one is scoring or the other two are scoring," he continued.

"Divock Origi, for example, and nobody is talking about him, scored incredibly important goals. Xherdan Shaqiri has scored incredibly important goals last year or set them up.

"Mo Salah scores for us an incredible number of goals, all of them very important, but not always. Then Sadio is stepping up and scores incredibly important goals.

"Now here, we needed obviously Bobby's goal and here they are. I couldn't be more happy for him that he could score that goal because before the game we spoke about a lot about what this competition means to Brazil, to South American people and especially Brazilian people. And we have two Brazilians and he's one of them.

"It means the world to him and it helped us a lot. On top of that, it was a sensational goal, completely calm. You see the last goal helped obviously to bring these things back and I'm really, really delighted for him."

Klopp said the only "shadow" cloud on the night was an ankle injury to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"Ox got injured in one situation and we play in five days again and that is a tough deal," he added.

"When he landed, he got a kick and rolled over on it. He feels OK, of course it's far from being perfect, but we have to see if it's a stretched ligament or partly ruptured or ruptured. A big shadow on tonight."

